Cleveland Browns Willing to Pay Mayfield Mid to High $30M Range?

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Willing to Pay Mayfield Mid to High $30M Range?

    Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns remain open to extending Baker Mayfield. The deal would be slightly lower than Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills or Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.
    Author:

    According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns are open to extending their quarterback for a deal that would range in the mid to high $30 million per season.

    Outside of poor assumptions that the Browns were not interested in extending Mayfield because the deal wasn't already done, the Browns have never waivered on Mayfield even as some fans and media wish they would.

    However, when the two sides had talks to decide what neighborhoods the two sides are operating from, they may not have matched. Mayfield may have been hoping for a deal more in line with what Josh Allen got. It's also possible the Browns were offering five years when Mayfield's camp only wanted four.

    The bottom line is there has been no point where the Browns have not viewed Mayfield as their guy. The rest is the details in what it would take to get a deal done. The 2021 season has been a mixed bag. On one hand, Mayfield has showed the ability to play at an extremely high level and he's played through an incredible amount of discomfort.

    On the other hand, there are some habits have returned that were present in the start of the 2020 season where he's trying to do too much, going for hero plays. Even with a torn labrum and two backup tackles, his play style didn't adapt and it resulted in a fractured humerus.

    For his part, Mayfield has made it painfully clear how much he wants to remain in Cleveland. The key to getting a deal done will be with the understanding that Mayfield is not going to be paid more than the last contract extension done out of this bizarre notion of it being his turn. The Browns are going to do a deal that pays their quarterback well, but still enables them to be competitive within their salary cap structure.

    The timing of this report coming out is also interesting. It's possible the two sides spoke during the mini-bye week, which is where the number came from. If the report is true and came from the Browns, they want the report out there. On one hand, it puts a little pressure on Mayfield to consider that kind of deal, but it also shows fans that he's not going to get Josh Allen or Dak Prescott money.

    READ MORE: After Mini-bye, the Next Five Games are Critical

    Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback
    News

    Cleveland Browns Willing to Pay Mayfield Mid to High $30M Range?

    just now
    Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) celebrates with the defense after intercepting a pass thrown by Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 11 Syndication Akron Beacon Journal
    Featured Content

    After Their Mini-Bye, the Next Five Games for Browns are Critical

    17 minutes ago
    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 8
    Featured Content

    With Broncos Victory in Hand, Browns Enter Important Week to Recover and Reflect

    Oct 22, 2021
    52F34DCE-BAAA-4CE0-9F5B-76726266EEE3
    Featured Content

    Winners and Losers: Cleveland Browns out Last Denver Broncos

    Oct 22, 2021
    4 Thoughts on Cleveland Browns Dogfight vs. Denver Broncos
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Cleveland Browns Dogfight vs. Broncos

    Oct 22, 2021
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) celebrates with wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) anf wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    D'Ernest Johnson Carries Browns to Victory Over Broncos

    Oct 21, 2021
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) straps on his helmet as he takes the field during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Browns 11
    Game Day

    Browns CB Denzel Ward Goes to Locker Room With Hamstring Injury

    Oct 21, 2021
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lands awkwardly on his injured left shoulder as he is brought down by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 6
    News

    Jay Glazer: Baker Mayfield Has Fractured Humerus

    Oct 21, 2021