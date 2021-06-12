Why Mayfield's Homerun Power Might Matter

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was able to tie for a share of the victory in homerun derby at Jarvis Landry's softball charity event.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took part in Jarvis Landry's charity softball event in Lake County where the Captains play ahead of the team's mandatory minicamp which begins Tuesday. Mayfield tied with Landry's agent for the win in the homerun derby event. Each of them hit seven over the course of two rounds.

There are no shortage of clips from the event showing Mayfield drive the ball deep with at least one that was able to clear the traditional outfield wall in the stadium.

Half the battle is knowing how to put the bat on the ball appropriately to get the ball out of the stadium, which is trickier for some players who simply never played. However, there is something of value here.

The ability to twist and torque in swinging the bat many of the same muscles that a quarterback uses to throw the ball. So the ability to drive the ball with that core strength is indicative of strength in that area of the body.

It's interesting that Mayfield hits left handed as he is right handed throwing the ball. It would be more natural with his throwing motion to be able to drive the ball with the same motion as he's throwing it.

Considering that Mayfield put so much work into strengthening his core in the offseason to try to improve what is already a stronger arm than he's given credit for, this might be the first hint of a payoff for that work.

In fact, some quarterbacks will train with a baseball bat to work on that strength and the motion. It's far more useful and translates more effectively than throwing a baseball. Throwing a football is more about utilizing the trunk of the body to drive the ball whereas throwing a baseball has so much more to do with that whipping motion from the arm.

This is something New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has done as an example.

The fact Mayfield tied for the victory in the event isn't terribly important, but it's at least interesting he was able to show that much power on a ball with such little velocity to drive it over the outfield wall. Mayfield was able to throw the ball 75 yards through the air against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football last year. With the work he's put in to improve his core strength, it's another reason to look forward to him getting back on the field and throwing passes.

