Baker Mayfield Hopes to Slim Down Next Season, Gain Speed and be in Better Shape

Baker Mayfield noticeably put on a few pounds last year, as fans talked about it on Twitter and shared pictures of it, it was never really a national topic. Whether it was just 10 pounds or so, it was definitely noticeable as he seemed much heavier footed in the pocket and when having to escape.

According to insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback did indeed gain some weight last season and it affected him differently from his rookie season. The added weight was to bulk up, likely to be able to maintain health while taking the bumps and bruises from the 16 game season.

So, it looks like Mayfield will be changing diet habits very soon and probably initiating more cardio into his workout regimen. A thinner quarterback is going to be more mobile, keep plays alive and be light on their feet. Which, has been the name of the game for Mayfield from his rookie season through his college years. The plan isn’t to be a dual-threat quarterback in any way, but thinning out can help keep plays alive, as well as bouncing around in the pocket.

After falling from nearly a 94 quarterback rating his rookie season to just a 78, anything that will help him out, Cleveland will be on top of. Quarterbacks don’t have to be some ripped athletic beast, but more so capable. This could be one step forward to the quarterback that Baker Mayfield is capable of being and that should thrive in the Kevin Stefanski set up.