Baker Mayfield Hopes to Slim Down Next Season, Gain Speed and be in Better Shape

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield noticeably put on a few pounds last year, as fans talked about it on Twitter and shared pictures of it, it was never really a national topic. Whether it was just 10 pounds or so, it was definitely noticeable as he seemed much heavier footed in the pocket and when having to escape.

According to insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback did indeed gain some weight last season and it affected him differently from his rookie season. The added weight was to bulk up, likely to be able to maintain health while taking the bumps and bruises from the 16 game season.

So, it looks like Mayfield will be changing diet habits very soon and probably initiating more cardio into his workout regimen. A thinner quarterback is going to be more mobile, keep plays alive and be light on their feet. Which, has been the name of the game for Mayfield from his rookie season through his college years. The plan isn’t to be a dual-threat quarterback in any way, but thinning out can help keep plays alive, as well as bouncing around in the pocket.

After falling from nearly a 94 quarterback rating his rookie season to just a 78, anything that will help him out, Cleveland will be on top of. Quarterbacks don’t have to be some ripped athletic beast, but more so capable. This could be one step forward to the quarterback that Baker Mayfield is capable of being and that should thrive in the Kevin Stefanski set up. 

Browns Notebook: Combine Starts, Notable Measurements, Players Not Testing, Old Faces in New Places

The Scouting Combine is while testing and press conferences happen later in the week, a few tidbits came up that could impact the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Kevin Stefanski Scouting Combine Press Conference

Kevin Stefanski took his turn at the podium during the NFL Scouting Combine after general manager Andrew Berry. Stefanski echoed much of what Berry said, but did touch on a few points regarding specific players and the philosophy of the team.

Pete Smith

Andrew Berry's Press Conference From The Scouting Combine

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had a short press conference in which he answered questions at the NFL's scouting combines. A few notable tidbits, much of it was clarifying or further explaining some of the tenets of the front office he laid out in his introductory press conference.

Pete Smith

Draft Prospects that Cleveland Should be Looking at in the Second Round of the Draft

A look at what the Cleveland Browns could potentially do in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

BrandonLittle

Browns Scouting Combine Preview

The NFL Scouting Combine starts this week as teams gather in Indianapolis to have doctors check out all of the prospects with in depth physicals, interview them and see them test athletically. This will be the first for the new Cleveland Browns administration as well as some changes in the combine format, including testing events in prime time.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Browns Forced To Plan For Life Without Jarvis Landry

The hip surgery Jarvis Landry had on February 4th reportedly comes with a six to eight month recovery, which will force the Cleveland Browns to plan as if they won't have him until October. That plan could make this Landry's final season in Cleveland.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Inclusion

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns Players React to Potential New CBA Deal on Twitter

Players around the league, including ones in Cleveland seemed opposed to the new CBA that the league wants to imply.

BrandonLittle

Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Glimpse at How Recovery is Going Through Instagram Story

Odell Beckham Jr seems to be getting along with his recovery as he posted a video on his Instagram story running on a treadmill just a few weeks after surgery.

BrandonLittle

Offensive Tackles to Watch in The Draft With Greg Robinson on His Way Out

A look at some tackle prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft with Greg Robinson on his way out.

BrandonLittle