    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Baker Mayfield Makes Instagram Post Amidst  Criticism

    Amid a week of criticism after a poor performance against the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to his Instagram.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has widely criticized after a poor performance on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, took to his Instagram account to make a statement.

    Mayfield doesn't necessarily respond to the criticisms, including those who have declared him a bust, a failure or simply not the team's future at quarterback. Instead, he simply posts about how his career in football has always been about facing adversity and getting through it.

    Mayfield was barely recruited coming out of college and walked on Texas Tech. He transferred and then walked on at Oklahoma, where he was the first ever walk on to win the Heisman Trophy. Mayfield was not highly regarded as a draft prospect his senior year and was ultimately selected first overall in 2018.

    Even after a rookie season where he was co-offensive rookie of the year, he met with challenges as a sophomore where once again people insisted he was a bust or failure. Despite leading the team to the playoffs and having them within a drive of potentially going to the AFC Championship, he now once again finds critics quick to doubt him, trying to shovel dirt on his career.

    Mayfield's post largely just recognizes the criticism out there and notes that he's dealt with it before and come through successfully and his approach now will be no different. His focus is winning and doing everything he can for his team and teammates.

    The Browns face another tough game this week against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

    READ MORE: Honesty, Consistency, and Completeness Paramount in Discussing Baker Mayfield

    Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback
    News

    Baker Mayfield Makes Instagram Post Amidst Criticism

    11 seconds ago
    Cleveland Browns Greedy Williams Impresses in First Start of 2021
    News

    Greg Newsome II to Miss Chargers Game, in Steps Greedy Williams Again

    5 hours ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake -Browns vs Vikings Victory Wednesday

    6 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, left, jokes around with linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. as they jog off the field during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp30 3
    News

    Browns Designate LB Anthony Walker to Return, Sign Elijah Lee to Practice Squad

    7 hours ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) battle against Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Best Plan of Attack for Browns Offense Against Chargers? Perhaps Beating Their Own Defense

    8 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles in the third quarter against Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98), defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Quarter-Mark Review of Baker Mayfield

    10 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Honesty, Consistency, and Completeness Paramount in Discussing Baker Mayfield

    10 hours ago
    Elijah Lee Film Room 2021
    News

    Browns Release LB Elijah Lee

    Oct 5, 2021