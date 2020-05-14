With COVID-19 still restricting teams from being able to work out at team facilities, coaches and players are forced to become creative. The Cleveland Browns have been utilizing virtual classrooms and zoom calls to meet and work on installations with their new offenses and defenses. Now, quarterback Baker Mayfield is inviting his receivers out to his home near Austin, Texas to train, per a report from Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

In addition to learning new schemes on both sides of the ball, the Browns weaponry has added new pieces and dealt with a number of injuries last year. Jarvis Landry is not healthy, still recovering from hip surgery. Odell Beckham might be cleared now from his groin injury that he's been dealing with since last summer.

Rashard Higgins and David Njoku missed significant portions of the season due to injury. They are back and hoping to have far better years than they did in 2019. KhaDarel Hodge and Damion Ratley that played last year that are hoping to have bigger roles next season.

The Browns also added Austin Hooper in free agency. They drafted both Harrison Bryant at tight end and Donovan Peoples-Jones at wide receiver in April. It's not clear who all will go, who is able to go, but when teams are going to lose reps in minicamps and OTAs with training camp still a question mark, these types of activities can help bridge the gap.

The team hopes to have a renewed focus after a disappointing 2019 season, but if these workouts prove productive, it could help Mayfield establish some chemistry with weapons that are going to be a big part of the offense, such as Hooper and even Beckham.