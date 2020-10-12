SI.com
Baker Mayfield Passed Ben Roethlisberger In An Interesting Category Sunday

BrandonLittle

Sunday was a good win for the Cleveland Browns that have them sitting at 4-1 on the season. If you are under the age of 35, it’s going to be hard for you to remember a better start to a Browns season. Well, that’s because there hasn’t been a better start for Cleveland in 26 years.

Browns have a tough matchup next week when playing the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger is back healthy for the Steelers this season and playing well. Roethlisberger has basically owned the Browns when playing them, a record of 23-2-1 against Cleveland. He has never lost against the Browns while at home, either.

This is where it gets interesting. Since 2004 Roethlisberger has 11 wins while playing at First Energy Stadium. That number led all active quarterbacks in wins at First Energy until Baker Mayfield picked up his 12th win when defeating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It just goes to show the mediocrity of quarterback play that Cleveland has had for the last 15 years.

Next up on the list is Derek Anderson who has had 10 wins in the stadium, coming in the late 2000’s. Mayfield will surely continue to rack up that number of wins at home over his career. Luckily for Cleveland he is only in his third year and in his mid twenties. This stat goes to prove not only how dominant the Steelers have been led by Roethlisberger, but the inability to win games that the Browns have seen the last 16 years. 

