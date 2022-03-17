Skip to main content

Baker Mayfield Requests Trade, Browns Not Accommodating Him for Now

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has requested a trade and the team is currently denying him.

The Cleveland Browns were willing to pursue Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, knowing it could have consequences with current quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has formally requested a trade from the team that drafted him, but the team  has responded at least right now by saying they are not granting his request.

The bottom line is Mayfield is under contract with the Browns in 2022. He has a guaranteed salary of $18.9 million. Until they find another option they prefer, the Browns do not have to move trade him. He might be their best option this year.

It likely did not help that Chris Mortenson of ESPN was told the Browns wanted an "adult" to play quarterback as they were pursuing a quarterback being sued by 22 women for sexual misconduct and harassment.

It's March 17th, so even if emotion are running high in the moment, there is plenty of time for the two sides to work out an arrangement. That could mean a trade down the road, figuring out a way to work through it on the most pragmatic of terms, each side using the other for their own gain. The Browns need a quarterback and Mayfield needs to play and succeed to ensure his career.

Ultimately, this could entirely be about leverage in maximizing a potential trade.

In the mean time, Mayfield can continue rehabbing the labrum injury he suffered during the 2021 season and the Browns can figure out the rest of their free agent plans. This likely only delays a decision rather than making one.

