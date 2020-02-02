Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

Baltimore Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, won the NFL's coach of the year honors for 2019 in convincing fashion, nearly doubling up San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who finished second. His offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, won going away for the assistant coach of the year. The two were integral in the Ravens finishing 14-2 this season and earning the top seed in the AFC as well as homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Harbaugh warrants a significant amount of credit for trusting in his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, willing to build an offense around him. And to that end, he opted to move on from Marty Mornhinweg from his offensive coordinator and promote Roman to that job, so he could build an offense that played to Jackson's strengths. The resulting offense set a record for rushing yards in a season by a team, surpassing the mark that had been in place since 1978 courtesy of the New England Patriots.

Those two moves could've blown up in Harbaugh's face and the Ravens would've had another mediocre season with questions at the quarterback position and perhaps questions about Harbaugh's fitness as the team's head coach, which were brought up after last season. Instead, the Ravens look like an early favorite for the 2021 season.

Roman had the far bigger victory in terms of the voting for his award. It's a little surprising that he didn't win by an even larger margin considering the transformation on offense. Going all in on Jackson, adding more tight ends to the mix and putting Mark Ingram in position to look like a star again, it all worked and paid off handsomely in terms of the results.

The Ravens had the most dominant offense in the league and set a franchise record for points with multiple games to spare. It started to look like a college team in terms of the scores where blowouts became commonplace. Roman not only found the right recipe for success with the offensive scheme, but it was impressive how disciplined the group was in terms of executing their assignments and limiting mistakes.