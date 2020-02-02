BrownsDigest
Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, won the NFL's coach of the year honors for 2019 in convincing fashion, nearly doubling up San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who finished second. His offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, won going away for the assistant coach of the year. The two were integral in the Ravens finishing 14-2 this season and earning the top seed in the AFC as well as homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Harbaugh warrants a significant amount of credit for trusting in his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, willing to build an offense around him. And to that end, he opted to move on from Marty Mornhinweg from his offensive coordinator and promote Roman to that job, so he could build an offense that played to Jackson's strengths. The resulting offense set a record for rushing yards in a season by a team, surpassing the mark that had been in place since 1978 courtesy of the New England Patriots.

Those two moves could've blown up in Harbaugh's face and the Ravens would've had another mediocre season with questions at the quarterback position and perhaps questions about Harbaugh's fitness as the team's head coach, which were brought up after last season. Instead, the Ravens look like an early favorite for the 2021 season.

Roman had the far bigger victory in terms of the voting for his award. It's a little surprising that he didn't win by an even larger margin considering the transformation on offense. Going all in on Jackson, adding more tight ends to the mix and putting Mark Ingram in position to look like a star again, it all worked and paid off handsomely in terms of the results.

The Ravens had the most dominant offense in the league and set a franchise record for points with multiple games to spare. It started to look like a college team in terms of the scores where blowouts became commonplace. Roman not only found the right recipe for success with the offensive scheme, but it was impressive how disciplined the group was in terms of executing their assignments and limiting mistakes.

Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Winner

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP with a clean sweep of the voting. The second year quarterback was responsible for 4,333 total yards and 43 touchdowns in leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record in 2019.

Pete Smith

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

by

JPBinCLE

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Kevin Stefanski Names Callie Brownson Chief of Staff

The Cleveland Browns have named Callie Brownson Chief of Staff under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Brownson has previously worked with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and University of Dartmouth.

Pete Smith

Contrite Baker Mayfield Visits Sports Morning Shows

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on a pair of nationally televised morning shows Friday morning. He was very contrite and introspective, looking at himself and what went wrong this past season.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Hire Alex Van Pelt as Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns appear to be zeroing in on their offensive coordinator as first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Alex Van Pelt, most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, is going to get the gig.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has said he wanted to bring in a fullback and Stanton has spent time in Minnesota the past two seasons, so he should know his offensive system.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Cleveland Browns, Alonzo Highsmith Agree to Part Ways; Conflicting Reports Regarding Eliot Wolf's Future

The Cleveland Browns and VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith have agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports. There are conflicting reports on whether Eliot Wolf, the assistant general manager is going with him.

Pete Smith

Report: Cleveland Browns and Assistant GM Eliot Wolf Mutually Part Ways

The Cleveland Browns are out of an assistant GM after the latest organizational move.

BrandonLittle