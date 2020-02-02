Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Winner

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback won the vote for the NFL regular season MVP in unanimous fashion. For the 2019 regular season, Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns against six interceptions. On top of that, he rushed for 1,206 yards and another seven touchdowns. He accomplished that in 15 games as he sat out the final regular season game to rest up for the playoffs, having secured the top seed and homefield throughout the bracket.

Jackson, in an offense, built around him, was able to lead the Ravens to surpass the single season rushing record by a team set by the Patriots in 1978 with a mark of 3,296 yards. The Ravens offense was rarely slowed down this season, leading them to a 14-2 mark including a winning streak that finished out the regular season after their loss at home to the Cleveland Browns.

The scary part of Jackson is as good as he was, games against the Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs showed that he can still improve significantly as a passer. Obviously this was only his second year in the NFL, so he has room to grow as a passer, but he was playing with a number of young weapons around him, including rookies like Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Justice Hill as well as budding stars like Mark Andrews. None of these players appear to anywhere near their ceiling.

In other words, Jackson, who was a unanimous MVP, may have yet to showcase his best. Defenses will adjust and try to account for what the Ravens are doing, but Jackson may only get better and put up even better numbers passing the ball. If that's the case, he could end up with a MVP awards before he finishes his career.