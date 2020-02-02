BrownsDigest
Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Winner

Pete Smith

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback won the vote for the NFL regular season MVP in unanimous fashion. For the 2019 regular season, Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns against six interceptions. On top of that, he rushed for 1,206 yards and another seven touchdowns. He accomplished that in 15 games as he sat out the final regular season game to rest up for the playoffs, having secured the top seed and homefield throughout the bracket.

Jackson, in an offense, built around him, was able to lead the Ravens to surpass the single season rushing record by a team set by the Patriots in 1978 with a mark of 3,296 yards. The Ravens offense was rarely slowed down this season, leading them to a 14-2 mark including a winning streak that finished out the regular season after their loss at home to the Cleveland Browns.

The scary part of Jackson is as good as he was, games against the Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs showed that he can still improve significantly as a passer. Obviously this was only his second year in the NFL, so he has room to grow as a passer, but he was playing with a number of young weapons around him, including rookies like Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Justice Hill as well as budding stars like Mark Andrews. None of these players appear to anywhere near their ceiling.

In other words, Jackson, who was a unanimous MVP, may have yet to showcase his best. Defenses will adjust and try to account for what the Ravens are doing, but Jackson may only get better and put up even better numbers passing the ball. If that's the case, he could end up with a MVP awards before he finishes his career.

Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

The Baltimore Ravens took home the awards for both head coach of the year and assistant coach of the year with John Harbaugh and Greg Roman winning the votes for each of the awards.

Pete Smith

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

JPBinCLE

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Kevin Stefanski Names Callie Brownson Chief of Staff

The Cleveland Browns have named Callie Brownson Chief of Staff under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Brownson has previously worked with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and University of Dartmouth.

Pete Smith

Contrite Baker Mayfield Visits Sports Morning Shows

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on a pair of nationally televised morning shows Friday morning. He was very contrite and introspective, looking at himself and what went wrong this past season.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Hire Alex Van Pelt as Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns appear to be zeroing in on their offensive coordinator as first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Alex Van Pelt, most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, is going to get the gig.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has said he wanted to bring in a fullback and Stanton has spent time in Minnesota the past two seasons, so he should know his offensive system.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Cleveland Browns, Alonzo Highsmith Agree to Part Ways; Conflicting Reports Regarding Eliot Wolf's Future

The Cleveland Browns and VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith have agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports. There are conflicting reports on whether Eliot Wolf, the assistant general manager is going with him.

Pete Smith

Report: Cleveland Browns and Assistant GM Eliot Wolf Mutually Part Ways

The Cleveland Browns are out of an assistant GM after the latest organizational move.

BrandonLittle