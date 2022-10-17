Myles Garrett broke the record for sacks in Cleveland Browns franchise history against the New England Patriots. Patriots head coach was asked about his thoughts on the Browns franchise pass rusher.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick weighed in with his thoughts on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on the Greg Hill Show on Audacy's 93.7 WEEI in Boston. Garrett set the team record for sacks against the New England Patriots. He had a sack fumble that resulted in a turnover early and then got a second one late in the game.

Garrett surpassed Clay Matthews on the team's sack list. Matthews had 62 sacks in his career, although he started his career before sacks became an official stat as the true number is closer to 75. Garrett should be able to surpass that number in 2023. Garrett now has 63.5 sacks for his career.

Beginning at the 56:47 mark, Belichick weighs in on what he thinks of Garrett as a player, then comments on how effective the Patriots were in stopping him.

"He's really tough. It's pretty much everything. He's long. He's got a high motor. Very quick off the ball, so he can work around blockers, but he's also strong and explosive and can come back inside, can counter. His length, quickness, explosiveness and I'd say just general instincts. He made a number of plays yesterday that I don't know if there's too many other guys that would've made him. He's really a special player. I have a ton of respect for him." "We tried to get him as much as we could. They moved him around a little bit. We could've done a better job. Coaching-wise, I could've done a better job in getting things arranged a little differently, but he got us a few times. Yea, he's a tough matchup."

Garrett wasn't interested in celebrating the mark, more concerned with the team losing its third game in a row. For the season, Garrett has five sacks in five games but is still recovering from the shoulder injury that resulted from a car wreck a couple weeks ago.