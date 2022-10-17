Skip to main content

Patriots Bill Belichick Weighs in on Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett broke the record for sacks in Cleveland Browns franchise history against the New England Patriots. Patriots head coach was asked about his thoughts on the Browns franchise pass rusher.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick weighed in with his thoughts on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on the Greg Hill Show on Audacy's 93.7 WEEI in Boston. Garrett set the team record for sacks against the New England Patriots. He had a sack fumble that resulted in a turnover early and then got a second one late in the game. 

Garrett surpassed Clay Matthews on the team's sack list. Matthews had 62 sacks in his career, although he started his career before sacks became an official stat as the true number is closer to 75. Garrett should be able to surpass that number in 2023. Garrett now has 63.5 sacks for his career.

Beginning at the 56:47 mark, Belichick weighs in on what he thinks of Garrett as a player, then comments on how effective the Patriots were in stopping him.

"He's really tough. It's pretty much everything. He's long. He's got a high motor. Very quick off the ball, so he can work around blockers, but he's also strong and explosive and can come back inside, can counter. His length, quickness, explosiveness and I'd say just general instincts. He made a number of plays yesterday that I don't know if there's too many other guys that would've made him. He's really a special player. I have a ton of respect for him."

"We tried to get him as much as we could. They moved him around a little bit. We could've done a better job. Coaching-wise, I could've done a better job in getting things arranged a little differently, but he got us a few times. Yea, he's a tough matchup."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Garrett wasn't interested in celebrating the mark, more concerned with the team losing its third game in a row. For the season, Garrett has five sacks in five games but is still recovering from the shoulder injury that resulted from a car wreck a couple weeks ago.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) celebrates with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) and safety John Johnson III (43) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after intercepting the ball in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

3 Players at Heart of Browns Disappointing Defense

By Pete Smith
77511188-0931-45ED-A6FF-37804B4708E1
News

The Cleveland Browns Tried to Tell us This is who They Were

By Brandon Little
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sidelines against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patriots Outsmart, Out Effort, Out Class Browns, 38-15

By Pete Smith
CF322682-7B7A-44AF-A4F5-87DC1191B787
News

Myles Garrett Sets Cleveland Browns Franchise Sack Record

By Brandon Little
0C0E88EC-6928-4FB8-AFEF-69D847829AB9
News

Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little
AB6A95EA-C342-4563-AFD3-1F34A828994D
News

Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns

By Brandon Little
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, facing, participates in drills with Greg Newsome II during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 15
News

Greedy Williams to Make Season Debut, Deion Jones Update for Patriots Game

By Brandon Little
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after an interception in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sport
News

Browns Rule Out Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett Update

By Brandon Little