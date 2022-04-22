Andrew Berry Predictably Offers Few Specifics in Pre-Draft Presser; Exploring the Possibilities

On the Friday before the NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry answered questions about a handful of players and how the Browns might approach Berry's third draft.

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry offered some philosophical insights, but few specifics in his pre-draft media availability on Friday. Berry was asked specifically about Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Jadeveon Clowney, Malik McDowell and D'Ernest Johnson and only tipped his hand slightly on Johnson, who he expects to remain on the team this year.

The Johnson aspect of this might be the most interesting. Currently on a first right of refusal tender worth $2.433 million, which isn't cheap for a third string running back. Johnson has been productive, but the Browns have been meticulous with their contracts, especially with the acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

Johnson has replaced his agent, opting for Drew Rosenhaus. Typically, the reason to do that is to try to get movement either by getting another team to sign him and force the Browns to match and or working out a trade.

The Browns, meanwhile, have been actively looking at running backs in this draft process, even having pre-draft visits with at least two prospects. If Johnson is staying, it would either mean the Browns aren't going to draft a running back or are looking at moving someone else, which would be Kareem Hunt. That's possible, but unlikely.

When asked about Mayfield feeling disrespected, Berry offered a candid answer, saying, "We were transparent with our intentions with his reps. But we can understand how Baker feels. Baker is a competitive and driven young man who's had success as QB and will continue to have success as QB."

Berry was unwilling to comment on any kind of timeline, trade offers or the role Mayfield's contract might play. The Browns at least appear willing to ride this out until July or August as they hope to avoid having to eat any of the money on the deal. It's been reported by Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network that opposing teams have no interest in helping the Browns on a trade for Mayfield in retribution for the fully guaranteed Watson deal.

There are some outlets that believe the Browns could trade Mayfield once the first round of the NFL Draft is completed. That's a possibility, but if there are negotiations involving his contract, it may take longer than that. Teams may select quarterbacks that they want to see in minicamps before they revisit a trade for Mayfield as well.

As for Landry and Clowney, Berry was just as unwilling to comment on their intentions. When pressed further on Landry, Berry simply said, ""I think Jarvis will have a successful season next year wherever he ends up."

In both situations, the Browns are likely happy with their offers, leaving it up to the players if they want to accept it. Especially with Landry, the Browns have no reason to move off their offer as they can potentially add someone in the draft, have them for rookie and the team's first minicamp, then decide if they want to add another veteran option.

In reporting on Landry, the Browns are always referred to as still being in the mix. That's all the more reason to believe the Browns are steadfast in their offer and Landry is deciding if there's a better fit elsewhere. The reality is that the Browns are probably offering Landry a deal he feels is too low. If the money was right, he'd be signed. Unfortunately for Landry, his options might be limited.

Clowney's history suggests he's not interested in being mandated to be at the team's facility until training camp. In other words, a deal would likely get done in June when the tea, goes on their summer vacation.

Berry said his approach to the draft doesn't change without a resolution on those two players. This dovetails with his belief that the draft is about long term investments rather than worrying about the short term. It's easier said than done and should he be able to hold true to that and address the remaining holes on the roster effectively, he will warrant far more credit than he will get.

Asked about the defensive tackle room, Berry said the team was excited about the players they had. Maybe they are, but that at least seems like a diplomatic answer given that the Browns have arguably the worst defensive tackle position in the league. This draft class is not strong in terms of the style of defensive tackle the Browns want. They could look for help there, but any meaningful additions are likely to come in June.

He was also asked about the status of Malik McDowell, who is currently a free agent. Berry was unwilling to say anything about football, only noting the team continues to support him off the field.

Asked about the acquisition of Jacoby Brissett, Berry noted his experience in unusual circumstances. He said the Browns view the entire quarterback room as a priority. With the potential of a Watson suspension, both of those aspects could be important. Brissett became the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts when Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired. He also had to started two games as third string rookie quarterback early in his career with the New England Patriots when Tom Brady was suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

Andrew Berry wouldn't rule out the possibility that the Browns could trade back into the first round, but said it's unlikely. The Browns have the 44th pick in the second round and picks 78th and 99th pick in the third round. They could move up, but it would be expensive, potentially requiring them to give up assets in next year's draft class.

Short of an unexpected drop like the one Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah experienced last year, there likely won't be a player worth making such a move to acquire. After the top 10 to 20 picks, the talent that will go late in the first round is pretty even with the talent that is likely to be selected into the middle of the second round. The Browns would have to be so enthralled with one particular player to make such a move and it's difficult to envision that will occur.