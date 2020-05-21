Thursday, new Cleveland Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson had a conference call with the local media from South Carolina, where he is currently training. After playing with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants, it was largely trying to figure out who he is.

After the Browns let Joe Schobert walk in free agency and opted to release Chris Kirksey, Goodson has been their only unrestricted free agent signing to this point. They drafted Jacob Phillips in the third round of the NFL Draft out of LSU, signed a couple of undrafted free agents, but Goodson was the only player they added with experience starting games in the NFL.

“To get these guys better, including myself, for us to be the best linebacker core across the league. That is my job, and that is why they brought me here. I am looking forward to that. I am up for the challenge.”

Getting into the leadership aspect further, later in the call.

“It is. As a middle linebacker and especially as long as I have been playing, that leadership role is something that you just inherit. It is something that I am definitely looking forward to being an addition there for those guys.”

When he was asked about his determination to start week one, he offered a message that the team would probably like the rest of the linebacker room to adopt.

“To be honest, I understand that [question], but I do not even look at it like that. I take things a day at a time. Just laying one brick as perfectly as possible as I can, and whatever happens, happens. I have tremendous, tremendous, tremendous – not to sound arrogant or anything – faith in my game. That is not a knock on anyone, as well. They are all great people. We have a great room. We get to meet every day for about four or five days a week. It is pretty good. We have a great room.”

Seemingly unwilling to divulge anything, as if it might be out of turn, when he was asked if he knew he was competing against, Goodson kept it very general.

“I do, but as far as competition, I compete with myself. That is my biggest opponent. I compete with myself every single day. I know that sounds kind of cliché and guys use that and say that a lot. The way that I visualize the game mentally and the way that I prepare for the game mentally, I go at myself a lot and dig into myself a lot.”

When asked if the pandemic and being limited to a virtual program would hurt their ability to be ready for the season, Goodson was confident they would be ready.

“Not at all. Not at all. We meet every single day and (defensive coordinator) Joe (Woods) and (Head) Coach (Kevin Stefanski), those guys, they do an awesome job of prepping us and quizzing us and doing everything in their power and will that they can do. We are doing a lot of other things that a lot of other teams are not doing. I commend those guys on that and setting that standard.”

Goodson also addressed his strength as a run defender while making it clear he believes he can do more.