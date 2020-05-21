BrownsDigest
News Browns LB B.J. Goodson: "For Us To Be The Best Linebacker Corp Across The League. That Is My Job"

Pete Smith

Thursday, new Cleveland Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson had a conference call with the local media from South Carolina, where he is currently training. After playing with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants, it was largely trying to figure out who he is.

After the Browns let Joe Schobert walk in free agency and opted to release Chris Kirksey, Goodson has been their only unrestricted free agent signing to this point. They drafted Jacob Phillips in the third round of the NFL Draft out of LSU, signed a couple of undrafted free agents, but Goodson was the only player they added with experience starting games in the NFL.

“To get these guys better, including myself, for us to be the best linebacker core across the league. That is my job, and that is why they brought me here. I am looking forward to that. I am up for the challenge.”

Getting into the leadership aspect further, later in the call.

“It is. As a middle linebacker and especially as long as I have been playing, that leadership role is something that you just inherit. It is something that I am definitely looking forward to being an addition there for those guys.”

When he was asked about his determination to start week one, he offered a message that the team would probably like the rest of the linebacker room to adopt.

“To be honest, I understand that [question], but I do not even look at it like that. I take things a day at a time. Just laying one brick as perfectly as possible as I can, and whatever happens, happens. I have tremendous, tremendous, tremendous – not to sound arrogant or anything – faith in my game. That is not a knock on anyone, as well. They are all great people. We have a great room. We get to meet every day for about four or five days a week. It is pretty good. We have a great room.”

Seemingly unwilling to divulge anything, as if it might be out of turn, when he was asked if he knew he was competing against, Goodson kept it very general.

“I do, but as far as competition, I compete with myself. That is my biggest opponent. I compete with myself every single day. I know that sounds kind of cliché and guys use that and say that a lot. The way that I visualize the game mentally and the way that I prepare for the game mentally, I go at myself a lot and dig into myself a lot.”

When asked if the pandemic and being limited to a virtual program would hurt their ability to be ready for the season, Goodson was confident they would be ready.

“Not at all. Not at all. We meet every single day and (defensive coordinator) Joe (Woods) and (Head) Coach (Kevin Stefanski), those guys, they do an awesome job of prepping us and quizzing us and doing everything in their power and will that they can do. We are doing a lot of other things that a lot of other teams are not doing. I commend those guys on that and setting that standard.”

Goodson also addressed his strength as a run defender while making it clear he believes he can do more.

“I kind of wanted to say something about that, as well, but not to really dig into it. Yes, I am great at that, but as far as the defense that we are in now, I feel like it is the shoulder-and-up side of my game a little bit more, as well. As far as covering and stuff, I feel very confident in fulfilling those roles, as well.”

Ranking the Top Running Back Tandems. Is Anyone Better Than The Cleveland Browns?

Running back tandems are a growing commodity in the NFL, do any of them top the duo that the Cleveland Browns have put together?

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Area Scout From Green Bay Packers in Charles Walls

Cleveland Browns continue to develop their scouting staff with a new hire from the Green Bay Packers organization.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson To Naysayers: "My SZN. Pin This."

The Cleveland Browns locker room lost some familiar faces. So, younger players will need to step up such as Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips to name a few.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Jarvis Landry On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "I See Already That He Is A Hard Worker"

One of the topics Jarvis Landry addressed in his conference call with the local media on Wednesday was his relationship with Donovan Peoples-Jones, which existed before he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in April.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Bill Barnwell Ranks Offseasons: Browns Finish High, But AFC North Has a Strong Showing Overall

All four teams in the AFC North appeared to get better this past offseason. Bill Barnwell of ESPN notes this as he rates all 32 teams based on what they've done the past few months.

Pete Smith

Browns Agree To Deals With Draft Picks Harrison Bryant, Donovan Peoples-Jones

As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to deals with two of their draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic and Donovan Peoples-Jones, selected in round six from Michigan have agreed to rookie deals.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Jarvis Landry's Rehab: It's All About Modality

Cleveland Jarvis Landry underwent hip surgery in February and that was most of the focus of his conference call with the local media on Wednesday. The word modality came up quite a bit.

Pete Smith

Beard Trim Latest Example That Ben Roethlisberger Never Comes Off Relatable

A seemingly harmless publicity stunt taking an odd turn is just the latest example of how difficult it's been for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be embraced.

Pete Smith

by

ClayMatthews4HOF

David Njoku Gives Props To Local Podcast Host For Her Rendition Of His End Zone Celebration

Bri Rust, a host of the podcast, That's What B Said, and Cleveland Browns fan released a video of her rendition of David Njoku's end zone celebration, getting a nod from the tight end on her form.

Pete Smith

Offensive Line Setup to Dominate in the Trenches

Cleveland Browns offensive line based on analysis should perform at high level weekly and limit pressure in the pocket. It also offers improved veteran depth.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith