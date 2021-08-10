Browns Attempted To Claim Guard David Moore Off Waivers, Awarded To Jets

Cleveland Browns attempted to claim guard David Moore off of waivers before he was awarded to the New York Jets. Another instance of this team being aggressive and looking to build competition.

The Cleveland Browns attempted to claim guard David Moore off of waivers, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Andrew Berry continues to look to add to the offensive line depth of this team, rightfully so. Moore would have been a nice addition to the camp roster and could have pushed to potentially make the team. Surely would have been another solid asset for offensive line coach Bill Callahan to work with.

New York Jets were awarded Moore off of waivers after he was cut by the Carolina Panthers due to how the priority list works. This comes as a surprise for the Panthers to cut him in the first place. They’re a team that could use the offensive line depth for their young quarterback Sam Darnold. Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders were in on Moore as well.

Even as an un-drafted free agent Moore was sought after out of Grambling State. Moore had some good moment in the Senior Bowl that really put him on team’s radars, but wasn’t drafted. He is undoubtedly an NFL caliber player.

There was no sure bet that Moore would have made the Browns roster. He would have competed with Micheal Dunn, Blake Hance and Drew Forbes at the guard spot. Good teams never stop trying to improve and build competition, this was the case here for Cleveland. The Browns front office will continue to be aggressive by bringing any player who could potentially help this team.

Moore should have a chance to stick with the Jets. They are a team that is continuing to build their offensive line and have some solid pieces in place. Rookie Zach Wilson behind center, they’ll want to accumulate as many of those solid pieces as they can.

