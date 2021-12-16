Browns Activate David Njoku and Stephen Carlson, Make Other Roster Moves

David Njoku and Stephen Carlson are off the covid list, Browns also make other roster moves.

Cleveland Browns have received some help prior to the team’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. David Njoku, the team’s top tight end has returned from the COVID-19 list. Njoku missed the Browns’ matchup with the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

On the season Njoku is second on the team in receiving with 407 yards, just behind team leader Donovan Peoples-Jones 430 yards.

With Baker Mayfield out Case Keenum will get the start against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Keenum getting the start Cleveland activated Nick Mullens off the practice squad.

Wide receiver Lawrence Cager was also activated to the roster from the practice squad and could see the field against the Raiders. Jarvis Landry will miss the game and Anthony Schwartz has been idle with a concussion.

Cleveland added Brian Allen and Tedric Thompson to the team’s practice squad. Thomson was most recently with the Kansas City Chiefs just last season. This gives the Browns a couple extra defensive backs to remain flexible.

Stephen Carlson was activated off the COVID-19 list, but is out for the season and on the injured reserve.

