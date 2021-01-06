Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Browns Activate B.J. Goodson, Sign Anthony Fabiano

The Cleveland Browns activated linebacker B.J. Goodson and practice squad safety Elijah Benton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and signed center Anthony Fabiano.
The Cleveland Browns did not practice on Wednesday, operating entirely digitially, but they did make a couple moves including activating linebacker B.J. Goodson and practice squad safety Elijah Benton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well as signing center Anthony Fabiano.

The Browns are still missing Malcolm Smith, who remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but their linebacker position is in a better position than it has been the past two weeks.

Benton gives them badly needed safety depth just to practice, should they be able to practice this week ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fabiano is a center who has been on the Browns multiple times since he graduated from Harvard in 2015. An extremely athletic player coming out of college, he appeared in four games for the Browns in 2016, five games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, including a start in each season.

Fabiano also spent time on the practice squad of the Washington Football Team when Bill Callahan was their offensive line coach, so Fabiano has familiarity with the Browns as well as with the coaching staff.

The Browns have been scrambling to get center help the past few weeks. Rookie Nick Harris was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, their emergency center was likely Cordel Iwuagwu, who has limited experience snapping.

Fabiano has at least done it in the NFL, so it's a little more predictable. He also has experience at guard, particularly left guard, so he does represent another option there. Michael Dunn might be the favorite to play left guard at this point, representing the fourth string option.

Aug 15, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams (33) celebrates with center Anthony Fabiano (63) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
