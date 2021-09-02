September 2, 2021
Browns’ Sign K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler To Practice Squad

Browns sign two players to their practice squad to bring their total to 15.
The Cleveland Browns have brought their practice squad total up to 15 players with the addition of two players on Thursday evening. Cleveland signed kicker Chris Naggar and tackle Jordan Steckler. Currently there is just one spot left on the Browns’ practice squad.

Signing Naggar makes sense due to just having one kicker on the team. McLaughlin never really solidified his spot, Cody Parkey went down with injury and the story wrote itself. McLaughlin was solid in the preseason, besides a botched extra point. His experience just doesn’t help him a whole lot as it is minimal at best.

Naggar was an undrafted free agent that went to SMU. He was signed to the New York Jets before being released. 

Steckler is an undrafted free agent who signed with New Orleans out of college. Steckler spent the 2020 off-season with the Saints. Then, Steckler spent nine weeks with the New England Patriots during the regular season. The offensive lineman played his college ball at at Northern Illinois. Steckler can be another potential call-up guy if he is ever needed. Traditional size at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds.

The practice squad continues to work as a potential feeder program and strives on development. A good tool for all team’s to use and the Browns are taking full advantage of it. Best case scenario is none of these guys have to be activated, but they are there just in case.

