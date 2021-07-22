Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership With CrossCountry Mortgage, Rename Berea Facilities

The Browns have joined in a partnership with a large mortgage company that will rename the Browns facilities in Berea.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns organization has announced a partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage. This Partnership will place CrossCountry Mortgage as the team’s official mortgage partner. Big news in Berea as this is a large partnership for the team.

Browns’ facilities in Berea will now be known as CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, as the company was given naming rights. The company was started 18 years ago as a small business by Ron Leonhardt Jr. and to now be an official partner of an NFL team, that is huge.

CrossCountry is a one of the top mortgage lenders in the country. They provide almost 7,000 jobs in the United States and Cleveland is right in the middle of that.

"We are a national business with Cleveland at our core. We have Cleveland roots and that good midwest grit and passion that really does permeate across the country,” said Laura Soave, Chief Brand Officer.

Leonhardt grew up a Browns fan and remembers watching the Kardiac Kids and then Bernie Kosar. Andrew Gribble, the team’s official writer put out more here.

The facilities in Berea are very nice, but with the joint partnership it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them uplifted even more. Leonhardt is thrilled with his new partnership with the team.

"My passion for the Browns and the city's passion for the Browns, it means a lot," said Leonhardt. "I didn't get the opportunity to play for them so this is the closest I can get to be a part of the organization. I'm super excited to partner with them."

Jan 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam introduces new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership With CrossCountry Mortgage, Rename Berea Facilities

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) is tackled by Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and outside linebacker Elijah Lee (52) in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

3 Browns Special Teamers to Watch in Training Camp

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield
News

Baker Mayfield On Being Vaccinated: ‘It Definitely Poses A Competitive Advantage’

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) cuts across the field after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 8 1
Featured Content

3 Browns Offensive Players to Watch in Training Camp

Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Browns 18
Featured Content

3 Browns Defenders to Watch in Training Camp

Nov 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) reacts after recording a sack against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Melvin Ingram Signing Puts Pressure on Steelers in Addition to Opponents

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the New York Jets in the second half. The Jets defeat the Browns, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Cle
News

Cleveland Browns Will Play All Three Preseason Games On National TV

If Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield is Better Without Odell Beckham, He's Not the Only One
Featured Content

6 Potential Pitfalls for Browns in 2021