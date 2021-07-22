Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership With CrossCountry Mortgage, Rename Berea Facilities

The Browns have joined in a partnership with a large mortgage company that will rename the Browns facilities in Berea.

The Cleveland Browns organization has announced a partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage. This Partnership will place CrossCountry Mortgage as the team’s official mortgage partner. Big news in Berea as this is a large partnership for the team.

Browns’ facilities in Berea will now be known as CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, as the company was given naming rights. The company was started 18 years ago as a small business by Ron Leonhardt Jr. and to now be an official partner of an NFL team, that is huge.

CrossCountry is a one of the top mortgage lenders in the country. They provide almost 7,000 jobs in the United States and Cleveland is right in the middle of that.

"We are a national business with Cleveland at our core. We have Cleveland roots and that good midwest grit and passion that really does permeate across the country,” said Laura Soave, Chief Brand Officer.

Leonhardt grew up a Browns fan and remembers watching the Kardiac Kids and then Bernie Kosar. Andrew Gribble, the team’s official writer put out more here.

The facilities in Berea are very nice, but with the joint partnership it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them uplifted even more. Leonhardt is thrilled with his new partnership with the team.

"My passion for the Browns and the city's passion for the Browns, it means a lot," said Leonhardt. "I didn't get the opportunity to play for them so this is the closest I can get to be a part of the organization. I'm super excited to partner with them."