Baker Mayfield Changes Stance, Will Stand For National Anthem

After Thursday nights game, it raised some questions as if fans boo’ing is because of kneeing for the flag, or they just do not want to steer toward the social justice that the NFL is marching for. When fans boo’d during the Kansas City-Houston game, the players simply had their arms locked, that’s it.

This raises the question, is kneeing the way to bring attention to the problem. It could be standing locked along side each other that could do the trick. Baker Mayfield said awhile back that he would be kneeling, since then he has went back on that statement.

Mayfield is going to stand for the anthem, likely locked in arms with his teammates, even though he does not say that. This was an action that the first game of the 2020 NFL season showed, that had people talking, the ultimate goal to bring change. Mayfield acknowledges that he will support whatever his teammates decide to do when it comes to standing for the anthem.

Ultimately, it is not a big deal, once the ball is snapped all Cleveland fans will care about is knocking off the Ravens in week one. Mayfield coming out a day early and addressing this so that it isn’t a subject tomorrow is smart, it honestly saves him from having to answer about it in the post game press conference. One less thing to worry about on game day, one less thing for the quarterback to have to have in the back of his mind.

