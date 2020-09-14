Cleveland Browns Cut Austin Seibert, Bring on Cody Parkey

Cleveland was ran over by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a game where they scored just six points. Second year kicker Austin Seibert missed an extra point and a 41 yard field goal, not that it would of changed the game much, maybe a momentum shift.

Cleveland looks be parting ways with the kicker out of Oklahoma after they have placed Cody Parkey on the 53-man roster. Parkey had a stunt with Cleveland in 2016 where he played in 14 games and went 25-for-30 on field goal attempts, including 1-for-1 from 50+ yards out. Since that time Parkey has been with three NFL teams, keeping a field goal percentage of 84% in his career.

Seibert was 25-for-29 as a rookie, but missed five extra points in that time as well. This is a move that the Browns are making, trying to improve what can be fixed right away seemingly. In most games, besides Sunday, kicking points will be a big difference - sometimes the deciding factor. Cleveland made the move at the right time.

Cleveland will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in just a few days, a team with a kicking problem of their own. Bullock missed a field goal that would have gave the Bengals the win over the Chargers, instead they dropped to 0-1. If Bullock can not suit up, Cincinnati will be hunting the streets to find a replacement quickly.

Mary Kay Cabot of ClevelandDotCom is reporting the Browns have waived kicker Austin Seibert, finalizing their plans going forward. Seibert was a fifth-round draft pick by John Dorsey in the 2019 NFL Draft.