SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cleveland Browns Cut Austin Seibert, Bring on Cody Parkey

BrandonLittle

Cleveland was ran over by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a game where they scored just six points. Second year kicker Austin Seibert missed an extra point and a 41 yard field goal, not that it would of changed the game much, maybe a momentum shift.

Cleveland looks be parting ways with the kicker out of Oklahoma after they have placed Cody Parkey on the 53-man roster. Parkey had a stunt with Cleveland in 2016 where he played in 14 games and went 25-for-30 on field goal attempts, including 1-for-1 from 50+ yards out. Since that time Parkey has been with three NFL teams, keeping a field goal percentage of 84% in his career.

Seibert was 25-for-29 as a rookie, but missed five extra points in that time as well. This is a move that the Browns are making, trying to improve what can be fixed right away seemingly. In most games, besides Sunday, kicking points will be a big difference - sometimes the deciding factor. Cleveland made the move at the right time.

Cleveland will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in just a few days, a team with a kicking problem of their own. Bullock missed a field goal that would have gave the Bengals the win over the Chargers, instead they dropped to 0-1. If Bullock can not suit up, Cincinnati will be hunting the streets to find a replacement quickly.

Mary Kay Cabot of ClevelandDotCom is reporting the Browns have waived kicker Austin Seibert, finalizing their plans going forward. Seibert was a fifth-round draft pick by John Dorsey in the 2019 NFL Draft. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Showed NFL Shouldn't Have Fans In the Stands This Season

Anything that happened in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans was overshadowed by the embarrassing behavior by a portion of fans before the game, booing players calling for unity and equality.

Pete Smith

by

krinoh2020

Browns Humiliated By Ravens: How Do They Respond?

The Cleveland Browns were thumped by the Baltimore Ravens to open the season. Starting with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, are they able to use this to turn around their season?

Pete Smith

Browns Jacob Phillips Posts Instagram Picture Of Leg

Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips posted a picture to his instagram of his leg after leaving the game against the Baltimore Ravens game with an injury.

Pete Smith

Sloppy Browns Get Throttled By Ravens 38-6 In Opener

The Cleveland Browns found out just how difficult it will be to be prepared to play this season after a shortened offseason, getting taken apart by the Baltimore Ravens.

Pete Smith

Browns Jedrick Wills Leaves Ravens Game With Leg Injury

Cleveland Browns rookie Jedrick Wills left the game against the Baltimore Ravens with a leg injury. He was replaced by Kendall Lamm.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens: First Half Thoughts

The Cleveland Browns looked like a team that wad a first year head coach installing a new offense and defense in the first half of their opener against the Baltimore Ravens, because they are.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens Inactives

The inactives have been announced for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in their matchup in week one.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Changes Stance, Will Stand For National Anthem

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield went to Twitter on Saturday afternoon explaining his new stance on the national anthem

BrandonLittle

Kevin Stefanski Will Call Plays For Browns Offense, Which Sort of Matters

On a Friday zoom call with the media, Cleveland Browns head coach announced formally that he would be calling plays for the offense this season.

Pete Smith

by

OldBob2

Browns Rule Out Two Corners, Offensive Tackle For Ravens

Friday, the Cleveland Browns ruled out a pair of their corners in Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson to play against the Baltimore Ravens as well as backup tackle Chris Hubbard.

Pete Smith