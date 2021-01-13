Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Chiefs Missing a Few Players Wednesday, Welcome Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Cleveland Browns practice went off without issue, which is notable in itself. They were down three players but only tight end David Njoku was a surprise. The Kansas City Chiefs have a few players out and got their rookie running back on the practice field in Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Author:
Publish date:

Outside of tight end David Njoku being out of practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, the Cleveland Browns practice was relatively ordinary. Perhaps the most notable is it went off without a hitch. The team had also announced that tackle Jack Conklin and linebacker B.J. Goodson wouldn't practice.

Goodson has said he intends to play despite the amount of discomfort he's in with his shoulder and ribs while Conklin's dealing with a hamstring. Both are considered day to day, but much of the focus will be on the All-Pro right tackle this week.

The Browns have been largely resting players like defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, center J.C. Tretter and right guard Wyatt Teller. They have issues the Browns would love to improve, but they largely know they will be ready to play Sunday and are focusing their energy elsewhere.

They hope to get left guard Joel Bitonio back as soon as tomorrow, but they did have Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson back at corner.

The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, were without linebacker Willie Gay with an ankle situation, rarely available wide receiver Sammy Watkins with a calf injury and corner Ray Felton with issues both with his ankle and foot.

The Chiefs were happy to welcome back rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire, who suffered an ugly ankle injury that knocked him out for a few weeks. Along with Le'Veon Bell, the Chiefs don't run a ton, but they want to have the ability to have that aspect of their offense available to put stress on the Browns defense as well as offer additional receiving options for Patrick Mahomes.

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Missing a Few Players Wednesday, Welcome Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

982C2C81-4D55-4724-B802-5CEF241C77A5
News

Interesting Enough, Baker Mayfield Is The Oldest Quarterback Left In AFC Playoffs

Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jack Conklin, David Njoku, B.J. Goodson Won't Practice Wednesday

Cleveland Browns Deliver Decisive End to Pittsbur
Featured Content

Browns Deliver Decisive End To Steelers Empire, Seek Their Own

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson Being Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Cleveland Browns strong safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) runs up the field after an interception during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 22
News

Sheldrick Redwine On Changing Culture: "We've Taken It to Heart"

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes to the sideline as Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 17
News

Browns Place Michael Dunn, Robert Jackson, A.J. Green on IR

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) can not make the catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers’ Chase Claypool Comments That Browns Will Get ‘Clapped’ Next Week