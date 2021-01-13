Chiefs Missing a Few Players Wednesday, Welcome Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Cleveland Browns practice went off without issue, which is notable in itself. They were down three players but only tight end David Njoku was a surprise. The Kansas City Chiefs have a few players out and got their rookie running back on the practice field in Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Outside of tight end David Njoku being out of practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, the Cleveland Browns practice was relatively ordinary. Perhaps the most notable is it went off without a hitch. The team had also announced that tackle Jack Conklin and linebacker B.J. Goodson wouldn't practice.

Goodson has said he intends to play despite the amount of discomfort he's in with his shoulder and ribs while Conklin's dealing with a hamstring. Both are considered day to day, but much of the focus will be on the All-Pro right tackle this week.

The Browns have been largely resting players like defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, center J.C. Tretter and right guard Wyatt Teller. They have issues the Browns would love to improve, but they largely know they will be ready to play Sunday and are focusing their energy elsewhere.

They hope to get left guard Joel Bitonio back as soon as tomorrow, but they did have Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson back at corner.

The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, were without linebacker Willie Gay with an ankle situation, rarely available wide receiver Sammy Watkins with a calf injury and corner Ray Felton with issues both with his ankle and foot.

The Chiefs were happy to welcome back rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire, who suffered an ugly ankle injury that knocked him out for a few weeks. Along with Le'Veon Bell, the Chiefs don't run a ton, but they want to have the ability to have that aspect of their offense available to put stress on the Browns defense as well as offer additional receiving options for Patrick Mahomes.