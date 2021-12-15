Browns Claim DT Josiah Bronson off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns put in a waiver claim for defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, a rookie who had been with the New Orleans Saints.

As the Cleveland Browns continue to reel from the amount of players that will likely be unavailable in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, they have put in a waiver claim for defensive tackle Josiah Bronson. Bronson had been waived by the New Orleans Saints.

A rookie out of the University of Washington that also spent time at Temple, Bronson is a hair under 6'3" and a hair over 300 pounds. He has appeared in six games with the Saints this season as a reserve option. Bronson may not have been one of their top guys, in the games he appeared, he was on the field a good amount.

Between their games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, Bronson was on the field for half of the team's defensive snaps. His impact on the stat sheet has been limited, recording seven solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

Of the 14 players the Browns put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, only one was a defensive tackle in Malik McDowell, but he's played a 65.23 percent of defensive snaps this season. That's a substantial amount and while they have Tommy Togiai to play the nose, he's a rookie without much experience.

The Browns do have options including Sheldon Day, currently on the practice squad. They may be more inclined to activate Day to play in the game while getting an opportunity to take a look at a rookie defensive tackle. Bronson may simply not have enough time to be ready to play by Saturday.

If they like Bronson, they can keep him. The other option is they could release him and if he clears waivers, sign him to the practice squad. This is something the Browns did with guard Hjalte Froholdt after signing him from the Houston Texans practice squad.

