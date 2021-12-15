Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Claim DT Josiah Bronson off Waivers

    The Cleveland Browns put in a waiver claim for defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, a rookie who had been with the New Orleans Saints.
    Author:

    As the Cleveland Browns continue to reel from the amount of players that will likely be unavailable in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, they have put in a waiver claim for defensive tackle Josiah Bronson. Bronson had been waived by the New Orleans Saints.

    A rookie out of the University of Washington that also spent time at Temple, Bronson is a hair under 6'3" and a hair over 300 pounds. He has appeared in six games with the Saints this season as a reserve option. Bronson may not have been one of their top guys, in the games he appeared, he was on the field a good amount.

    Between their games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, Bronson was on the field for half of the team's defensive snaps. His impact on the stat sheet has been limited, recording seven solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

    Read More

    Of the 14 players the Browns put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, only one was a defensive tackle in Malik McDowell, but he's played a 65.23 percent of defensive snaps this season. That's a substantial amount and while they have Tommy Togiai to play the nose, he's a rookie without much experience.

    The Browns do have options including Sheldon Day, currently on the practice squad. They may be more inclined to activate Day to play in the game while getting an opportunity to take a look at a rookie defensive tackle. Bronson may simply not have enough time to be ready to play by Saturday.

    If they like Bronson, they can keep him. The other option is they could release him and if he clears waivers, sign him to the practice squad. This is something the Browns did with guard Hjalte Froholdt after signing him from the Houston Texans practice squad.

    READ MORE: David Njoku: It's Good to be Back"

    Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Josiah Bronson Jr. (91) in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Claim DT Josiah Bronson off Waivers

    13 seconds ago
    7117D72C-45A1-40BE-848F-2349723173BF
    News

    Report: NFL Considering COVID-19 Protocol Change

    2 hours ago
    Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    David Njoku: "It's Good to be Back"

    2 hours ago
    8572AB1E-C153-48BE-A970-EF793FD414EE
    Featured Content

    Browns Hit Hard at Wrong Time, Must Fight Through Unfortunate Timing

    3 hours ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns Beat Ravens, Playoff Hopes Alive

    4 hours ago
    Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns up to 17 Players, 2 Coaches on COVID/Reserve List

    5 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns QB Baker Mayfield. CB Troy Hill Test Positive for COVID-19

    6 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski rects to a call during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive for COVID-19

    7 hours ago