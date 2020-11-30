SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Claim Safety Tedric Thompson Off Waivers

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have claimed safety Tedric Thompson off of waivers according to his agent. He had previously been with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thompson was originally drafted as a fourth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks out of the University of Colorado. He spent three seasons with the Seahawks, starting 16 before he was signed with the Chiefs as a free agent this past offseason.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games before he was waived this past weekend.

This comes the same day the Browns were unable to provide an update on safety Ronnie Harrison, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the start of the game. He was ruled out soon thereafter.

Presuming the two things are related, this does not suggest Harrison will be available in the near future for the team and they need depth. Sheldrick Redwine, the team's primary backup free safety is also still considered day to day after missing the game on Sunday.

Thompson largely profiles as a free safety, but he has experience doing both. That tends to be the type of player the Browns want, trying to add safeties that can operate in coverage, which is something Thompson has the ability to do at least at a serviceable level.

Karl Joseph is the immediate replacement for Harrison, but the team needed more help in terms of shoring up their depth in the secondary. Thompson should be able to do enough to fulfill that role.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their week twelve matchup. Live updates available throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Kenny Stills Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

After being waived by the Houston Texans on Friday, wide receiver Kenny Stills passed through waivers unclaimed on Monday. If the Cleveland Browns want additional receiver help, he could be a viable option.

Pete Smith

KhaDarel Hodge: ‘I don't look at the Titans like a super team. They can get beat like anybody else’

KhaDarel Hodge met with the media early Monday with some interesting comments. From Jarvis Landry’s play to how far Cleveland can go.

BrandonLittle

Browns Activating FB Andy Janovich Monday, DE Myles Garrett Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns will be activating fullback Andy Janovich Monday and defensive end Myles Garrett Wednesday from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry's Performance Shows What's Still Possible

Jarvis Landry caught eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown as a major contributor to the Cleveland Browns victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which showcases what's still possible for Landry individually and this offense overall.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Win Games, Drives Onlookers Mad Along the Way

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showcased some of the best and worst plays of the 2020 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the end result is another win.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns travel south for some better weather and a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars, checkout where to watch and some info to know before the game.

BrandonLittle

by

JFlo

Ronnie Harrison Ruled Out Against Jaguars With Shoulder Injury

After just one play from scrimmage, the Cleveland Browns lost safety Ronnie Harrison for the rest of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury.

Pete Smith

Inactives List For Browns vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars are both without a number of their top players in this game. Who's in? Who's out?

Pete Smith

Browns Activate Three Players For Sunday, TEs Coach Drew Petzing Will Miss Game

The Cleveland Browns activated three players for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and announced that Drew Petzing, the tight ends coach, will miss the game due to the birth of his first child.

Pete Smith