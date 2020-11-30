Browns Claim Safety Tedric Thompson Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns have claimed safety Tedric Thompson off of waivers according to his agent. He had previously been with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thompson was originally drafted as a fourth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks out of the University of Colorado. He spent three seasons with the Seahawks, starting 16 before he was signed with the Chiefs as a free agent this past offseason.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games before he was waived this past weekend.

This comes the same day the Browns were unable to provide an update on safety Ronnie Harrison, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the start of the game. He was ruled out soon thereafter.

Presuming the two things are related, this does not suggest Harrison will be available in the near future for the team and they need depth. Sheldrick Redwine, the team's primary backup free safety is also still considered day to day after missing the game on Sunday.

Thompson largely profiles as a free safety, but he has experience doing both. That tends to be the type of player the Browns want, trying to add safeties that can operate in coverage, which is something Thompson has the ability to do at least at a serviceable level.

Karl Joseph is the immediate replacement for Harrison, but the team needed more help in terms of shoring up their depth in the secondary. Thompson should be able to do enough to fulfill that role.