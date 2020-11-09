SI.com
BrownsDigest
Browns Designate Nick Chubb to Return From Injured Reserve

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced that Nick Chubb has been designated to return from injured reserve on Monday. This all but guarantees he will be ready to play against the Houston Texans in the team's first game coming off their bye and should be ready to practice immediately.

Chubb suffered a sprained MCL against the Dallas Cowboys, so he has missed the past four games. The Browns were able to beat the Cowboys and win two of their four games without Chubb, but will happy to have the best player on the entire offense back in the mix.

At the time of the injury, Chubb was third in the league in rushing, but he was averaging an outstanding 5.9 yards per carry. He also had six plays over 20 yards in the four games he played.

It remains to be seen what kind of workload they intend to have with Chubb against the Texans, whether they ease him in while still relying on Kareem Hunt to get the bulk of the touches or if they feel Chubb is ready to be a workhorse.

The Browns play the Texans followed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. All three having losing records with the Eagles the best of them, so the Browns may have the freedom to pick their spots with Chubb if they can take control of those games. The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens are the games they will need Chubb to be at his best.

At 5-3, the Browns welcome back the best player on their offense back along with Austin Hooper and Wyatt Teller, giving them a substantial amount of firepower and increased consistency within an offense that had been leading the league in rushing yards.

