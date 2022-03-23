Browns Set to Face Tyreek Hill, Now a Member of the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have given up a total of five draft picks to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to face the Dolphins in 2022.

Less than a week has passed since the Cleveland Browns have traded six draft picks to the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, another trade has changed the NFL landscape. This time, the Miami Dolphins are trading five picks to acquire Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins gave up a first-round pick, 29th overall, a second-round pick, 50th overall, a fourth-round pick as well as fourth and sixth-round picks in 2023.

The schedule may not be finalized, but the opponents the Browns are going to play are known and the Dolphins are one of their nine road opponents.

After playing the Chiefs and Hill in the 2020 AFC Divisional playoff round, the Browns opened up the 2021 season against him, both matchups taking place on the road. In 2022, the Browns are once again scheduled to face Hill, once again on the road.

As it currently stands, the Browns will have to figure out a way to stop a passing offense that features Hill, last year's first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki among others. Without Patrick Mahomes pulling the trigger, it may not be quite as imposing as Hill and Travis Kelce were with the Chiefs, but it's a major test for any defense.

In the their last two matchups against Hill, The Browns yielded 19 receptions for 307 yards and a touchdown. The 197 yards in 2021 was the most Hill had in a game all season. Needless to say, the Browns would've been perfectly happy not to see Hill until the postseason at the earliest, but they will be given a chance to redeem themselves with him on the Dolphins.