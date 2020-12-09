Browns Game Against Giants Flexed To Sunday Night Football In Week 15

According to Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns game against the New York Giants has been flexed to Sunday Night Football week 15 of the season. The game initially scheduled for that slot, the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers, has been bounced.

The 9-3 Browns have become a national draw and the NFL needs little, if any excuse to put an NFC East team in primetime. However, the New York Giants have gotten on a roll, now in a battle for first place in that division with the Washington Football team, having won their last four games.

That brings their win total to all of five, but they would host a playoff game if they are able to secure the division. The Giants will attempt to win their fifth game straight hosting the Arizona Cardinals before they play the Browns.

The Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football this week, which would put them on prime time in back to back weeks.

The one question facing fans of the Browns and Giants is the current issues between the company that owns NBC affiliates and television providers. DirecTV and AT & T U-Verse have been at an impasse with Tegna, the company that owns the NBC affiliates and have not been broadcasting for over a week.

Should this continue to be a problem, there may be a real question for how fans in those viewing areas will be able to watch the game.

For now, the Browns have now become a team that gets flexed into national games.