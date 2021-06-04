Among Front Office Hires, Promotions, Former Browns Player Transitioning to Scouting Role

Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced a number of new hires and promotions to their front office including Anthony Fabiano, a reserve center for the team last year in their playoff run.

Promotions

Nick Byford - Video Assistant

Kory Gillissie - Assistant Equipment Manager

Katy Meassick - Director of Performance Nutrition

Bryant Swindle - Director of Team Logistics

Kathleen Wood - Area Scout

Wood was hired last year by the Browns and is now receiving a promotion

Additions

Anthony Fabiano - Scouting Assistant

Unit Ranasaria - Football Research Analyst

Joy Tapajcik - Football Operations Assistant/Special Projects

Josh Temple - Scouting Assistant

Darryl MaGee - Equipment Assistant

Carson Walch - Player Development Coordinator

Taylor Young - Director of Football Administration

The name that stands out to me here is Anthony Fabiano, because I have followed his career since he played at Harvard. He was part of an incredible run at Harvard where they won four league titles all four years he was there and he was named All-Ivy for three of those years.

Fabiano was signed as an undrafted free agent interior offensive lineman with outstanding athleticism, largely operating as a member of the team's practice squad.

At one point, when he was ready to re-sign with the Browns, he changed his mind when an opportunity to sign with the Washington Football became available because he wanted to be coached by Bill Callahan.

Fabiano finished his five-year NFL playing career last year on the active roster as a reserve center on the Browns last season for their playoff run. Now, he's transitioning into a scouting role. He's another Ivy League graduate, who studied economics, that is going to be working with the Browns.

General manager Andrew Berry also studied economics at Harvard while also getting a master's in computer science. What makes economics stand out is it's a field which encourages people to think about issues differently, so it can produce out of the box thinking which can lead to positive change.

So Fabiano is an extremely well educated player who had high level success as a player and is getting to work with a team who also employs the offensive line coach he at one time desired to play for as a way to better himself.

