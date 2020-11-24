SI.com
Browns Place Joe Jackson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that they were placing defensive end Joe Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson joins a list currently occupied by offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, fullback Andy Janovich and defensive end Myles Garrett.

Jackson did not play in the most recent game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was part of the inactive list. The Browns opted to promote Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad to play in the game. It seemed likely that Malveaux would be playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars anyway, given that Garrett has been ruled out this week, but he may simply be signed to the active roster at this point to replace Jackson while he's on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jackson has only been active in three games this season after being acquired off of waivers after the Dallas Cowboys let him go before their final roster cut down. He has the size profile the team seems to prefer at 6'5" and around 260 pounds, but for whatever reason, he has not done enough to warrant more playing time in their view.

Working in Jackson's favor is fact he's still just 23 years old, turning 24 in December. That could be the reason they have held onto him. They may see some upside with him. By contrast, Malveaux turned 26 in September.

Jackson has two solo tackles and recovered a fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals in week two of the season. The former Miami Hurricane was a fifth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

