Kareem Hunt Mentioned By Multiple Browns Coaches As Possible Third Receiver

Pete Smith

After Kareem Hunt served his eight-game suspension last year, the Cleveland Browns under Freddie Kitchens put him all over the offense, including as a fullback, in the slot and out on the boundary as a receiver. Kevin Stefanski's coaching staff is at least hinting at the possibility that Hunt could be a multifaceted weapon in their offense as well, getting him on the field with Nick Chubb.

Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea was on a conference call with the local media Wednesday almost simultaneously as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was on Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan, both mentioning Hunt's role in the offense.

The media asked O'Shea multiple times about the possibility that Hunt could operate as a receiver.

The reason is pretty simple. After Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, the only receiver who has really proven to be NFL capable is Rashard Higgins and he's missed significant time with injury each of the past two seasons.

Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge were some of the other options that took reps at receiver last year but they were all outproduced by Hunt. Because of the emphasis on the tight end position, it's not as important for the Browns to have a room full of stud receivers, but they will have situations they have three receivers out there and that player is an injury away from being the starter.

Simply looking at putting the best 11 on the field for the Browns on offense, that would include Baker Mayfield and the line as well as Beckham, Landry, Nick Chubb, presumably Austin Hooper and then it's between Hunt, David Njoku and Higgins for that next best player. Hunt is certainly the most proven and is the early favorite unless Njoku can come on the way was at the end of 2018 and surpass it or Higgins can be consistent and stay on the field.

Hunt not only would provide options as a receiving threat, but they could use motion and the threat of jet sweeps to create some numbers advantages. Beyond being more proven, Hunt is also simply bigger than Higgins and any of the other receivers. And along with Andy Janovich as the team's fullback, the Browns have the capacity to quickly switch personnel to force opposing teams to play bigger, which may create some favorable matchups.

It sounds like aside from the role of fullback, which the Browns have addressed this offseason, that Hunt will be a joker type player and allow the Browns to be creative in the same way that Kitchens was, but hopefully more of the results from 2018 than the often combustible offense that the team fielded in 2019.

Mike Florio: Teams May Not Take Full 90 Players To Camp

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source, suggested teams are considering taking fewer than the alotted 90 players to training camp this year in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, comply with regulations.

Pete Smith

Just Two Browns Players Makes ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team

ESPN released an All-Decade team focused entirely on the AFC North division and just two Cleveland Browns players were voted onto the team.

Pete Smith

Joe Burrow Projected To Have A Better Rookie Season Than Baker Mayfield In 2020

One media outlet went out on an edge and said that Joe Burrow could be more productive than Baker Mayfield this coming season.

BrandonLittle

Browns Signing Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year Might Do More Harm Than Good

In his column on Monday for TheMMQB, Albert Breer said the Cleveland Browns were talking to Jadeveon Clowney about a one-year deal worth around $15 million. If true, it seems like a questionable strategy on their part for a number of reasons.

Pete Smith

Chad Johnson Views The Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Duo Amongst The Best, Works Out With Rashard Higgins

Chad Johnson has been involved with a few Cleveland Browns receivers the past couple days, in one way or another.

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett Posts Video Deadlifting 665 Pounds

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett posted a video of a workout where he was deadlifting 665 pounds to his Instagram account. His form was fantastic and he made it look pretty manageable.

Pete Smith

Pro Football Focus Calls Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb The Best Ball Carrier In The NFL

Always a hot debate, who actually is the best running back in the NFL? PFF takes their jab at it, with some facts behind it.

BrandonLittle

Criticism Of Baker Mayfield Reveals It's Not Politics, But A Cultural Battle Over Kneeling, Protest By Athletes

When a commenter on social media wanted Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to say he would not kneel this season, Mayfield said he would kneel, which prompted criticism over the notion of politics in sports when Mayfield's actual political action has not received nearly the criticism as the intent to kneel.

Pete Smith

by

BCubed

Bleacher Report Names Cleveland Browns Linebacker Room A Red Flag Heading Into The Season

The Cleveland Browns linebacker Corp could be a red flag, or perhaps they’re just inexperienced.

BrandonLittle

Browns Rookie, Former Oklahoma State Defensive Back A.J. Green Among Players Calling Out Head Coach Mike Gundy

Cleveland Browns rookie corner A.J. Green has joined a growing group of players calling out head coach Mike Gundy that either are currently attending or went to Oklahoma State University.

Pete Smith