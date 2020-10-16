SI.com
Browns Sign QB Kyle Lauletta to Practice Squad

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns on Friday announced the signing of quarterback Kyle Lauletta to the team's practice squad, becoming the defacto third string quarterback behind Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum.

The Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their active roster from the Browns practice squad in the wake of Dak Prescott's injury earlier in the week. Lauletta gives the Browns a third quarterback.

The former Richmond Spiders quarterback was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, taken in the same draft class as Baker Mayfield. After he was released in 2019, Lauletta spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles as a member of their practice squad where he would've crossed paths with Andrew Berry when he was serving as Vice President of Football Operations for general manager Howie Roseman.

Most recently, he was on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Lauletta has appeared in two regular season games, both in 2018. He has yet to complete a pass, going 0 for 5 with an interception.

Listed 6'2" 222 pounds, Lauletta is 25 years old.

Lauletta may have been trying to cram as much as the offense as possible as he waited for the COVID-19 to clear, but he won't be ready to function by the time the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers, so for the time being, the Browns only have two quarterbacks.

In the event Mayfield were to suffer an injury, Lauletta might be able to operate as Keenum's backup as early as next week, but they would be one of the players they activate from the practice squad for the given week. 

