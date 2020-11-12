SI.com
Browns Talked to Falcons About Takk McKinley, Put in Waiver Claim

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that one of the teams that put in a waiver claim for the disgruntled pass rusher Takkarist McKinley was the Cleveland Browns. Albert Breer of TheMMQB went further, saying the Browns had actually discussed a possible trade for the former first round pick.

The Cincinnati Bengals were awarded McKinley as they have a significantly higher waiver priority than the Browns. The Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers put in claims as well.

While the Browns did not get McKinley in either scenario, it's nevertheless interesting that they looked into it. On the one hand, McKinley's fifth-year option was declined and he's currently in the last year of his rookie deal worth $874,430. The Bengals are only responsible for the remaining contract of this year.

McKinley is a 25 year old pass rusher with some talent. He recorded 13 sacks in his first two seasons with the Falcons after he was a first round pick out of UCLA. In the past two seasons, he's only had 4.5 sacks and in 2020, he's only appeared in four games, with a single sack.

McKinley hasn't been able to really generate much pressure himself and his production has largely come from being schemed into plays. When the Falcons were more effective rushing the passer, he was a beneficiary. Now, the Falcons had all but moved on.

That has led to the unpleasantness that necessitated McKinley's departure. He demanded a trade, which he did not get, then proceeded to criticize the team for failing to do so.

With various injuries on their defensive front, McKinley might have represented some energy on the defensive line. Olivier Vernon, who finally looked healthy against the Raiders, produced more in that game than McKinley has all season.

The Bengals would have had an opportunity to evaluate McKinley with no risk on their part. If it doesn't work, they can simply get rid of him. That appears what the Browns had in mind. Perhaps if the Bengals don't like him enough to sign him to an extension, the Browns may take another look in the upcoming offseason.

The Browns have already played the Bengals both times this season, so unless they go on an unprecedented run to make the playoffs, the Browns won't face McKinley in a Bengals uniform this season. Maybe he can cause problems for other opponents.

