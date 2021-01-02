Browns Make Several Roster Moves, Including Signing Player From Jets Practice Squad

Ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns made a number of roster moves to adjust for holes in the roster caused by a combination of injuries and COVID-19.

The Cleveland Browns knew they were going to be shorthanded entering their final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the moves they made on Saturday only confirm that fact. The Browns promoted offensive tackle Alex Taylor and offensive guard Cordell Iwuagwu as well as linebacker Montreal Meander from the practice squad, activated safety Karl Joseph from the Reserve/COVID list and signed offensive lineman Blake Hance from the New York Jets practice squad.

Hance is a former offensive tackle out of Northwestern that has transitioned to guard in the NFL. He was an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. His athleticism is pretty ordinary, but he is quite tall at 6'5 5/8". As he is a signing from a team's practice squad, the Browns will have to keep him on the active roster for at least three weeks. In other words, the Browns would need to make the AFC Championship before they could waive him.

Kendall Lamm, the team's main swing tackle, has been questionable with an illness. His status for the game hasn't been updated one way or the other, but the team will have Taylor there if he's unable to go.

Taylor is an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State that was extremely raw coming out of college as a former basketball player. He's added weight and made some significant improvements. Had it not been for an injury right before the season, he might have made the team over Lamm. They were able to get him back on the practice squad midway through the season and there is reason to be optimistic for his future.

Iwuagwu has been with the Browns less than a week and the reality of the situation is he might be the Browns emergency center option if J.C. Tretter were to suffer an injury. Nick Harris has been ruled out for this game and Javon Patterson is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Iwuagwu has some experience as a snapper.

Meander is likely special teams help more than anything else, but the Browns are hurting at linebacker. They'll be without both B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith. Sione Takitaki and Tae Davis are questionable with injuries.

Karl Joseph was categorized as a close contact when he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He and Ronnie Harrison will be active and available this game. Sheldrick Redwine is to be the starting free safety with Andrew Sendejo out due to COVID-19.