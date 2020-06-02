BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Peter King's Power Rankings Suggest Browns Stink, Worse Than Last Year

Pete Smith

Power rankings are generated in no small part to get fanbases upset, despite the fact they don't mean anything and are contrived. Well, it worked. Peter King released power rankings in his Football Morning in America column and he ranked the Cleveland Browns 24th, which is simply absurd, because relative to the rest of the league, that would mean the team has actually gotten worse this offseason.

There are plenty of reasons to be cautious with the Browns and why they might not make the playoffs, why they might struggle to get everything together coming out of the gate. Teams that have new head coaches, are installing new offensive or defensive systems are at an inherent disadvantage this season. On-field practices have already been impacted and while teams that make great use of virtual classrooms or zoom meetings can mitigate some of the impact and prepare in a different way, it's impossible to truly replace reps.

The Browns also play in a division with two of the teams in the league that might be impacted the least by COVID-19 and its ramifications in terms of on-field practices in the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. No coaching changes, no system changes and returning a significant amount of players from the teams they had this past year. Particularly the Ravens, they are mostly bringing back a team that went 14-2 and the Browns have to play them on the road in Baltimore to start the season.

Those are factors that could prevent the Browns from achieving a winning record and making the playoffs while still making substantial progress. It might be a process where they are still figuring themselves out a few weeks into the season and by the end of the year, they have rounded into form and look the part of the incredibly impressive roster that is ready to make a leap in 2021.

And given the hype the Browns had last year only to be 6-10, demanding they prove it is perfectly reasonable. But to be the 24th best team in the league?

Among the teams that King ranks ahead of the Browns include the San Diego Chargers at 23, who have Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert at quarterback. Sam Tevi might be one of their starting tackles.

It's not difficult to understand the credibility that is given to Bill Belichick given his accomplishments in his career, but the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots with Jarrett Stidham are ranked higher than the Browns, despite the fact Stidham has yet to play an NFL snap.

The Miami Dolphins are ranked 19th. The Browns without Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon had no problem taking care of the Dolphins. Sure, they've added talent and Brian Flores had an impressive first season under terrible circumstances, but the quarterback situation is a giant question mark as is the offensive line.

Most galling of all is the Las Vegas Raiders, who King has eighth. A 7-9 team that added a pair of linebackers in free agency, drafted a bunch of receivers. Eighth. Damarious Randall, who quit on the Browns, is projected to be a starting safety for the Raiders is apparently good enough to be the fourth best team in the AFC.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained, but it's really difficult to understand how the Browns got worse over the course of this offseason and the Raiders became a contender.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Albert Breer: Browns Front Office Blueprint Borrowed From Eagles

In his monday morning column for TheMMQB, Albert Breer provided some clarity on the Cleveland Browns front office structure and why it might explain some of the moves that have been made by general manager Andrew Berry.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr Among Cleveland Browns Speak Out On Institutional Racism

With the protests growing after the murder of George Floyd due to police brutality, athletes like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr are beginning to voice their displeasure.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

David Njoku On Working Out In Austin: "Everyone Was Spot On Doing Great, Great Work, So It Got Me Really Excited"

Checking in with Nathan Zegura from Cleveland Browns Daily, tight end David Njoku about the opportunity he has this year, what he's been doing to train in South Florida and his role in the offense this coming year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Statement On Institutional Racism Largely Good, But Missing A Few Things

The Cleveland Browns released a statement from ownership that addressed the issues that have been going on in America for the past week sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter Encourages NFL Players To Speak Out Against Racism, For Everyone To Listen

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter released a statement on Saturday addressing the events in Minneapolis and the concept of institutional racism as a whole.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Joe Woods On Linebackers: "I Know Mentally They Can Handle It. It Is Just Physically, What Are They Capable Of Doing?”

The linebacker position is arguably the biggest question mark on the Cleveland Browns roster and defensive coordinator Joe Woods answered questions about that group during a conference call on Thursday with local media.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Target Monday To Reopen Facility, Enter Phase One Of Employee Return

The Cleveland Browns released a statement announcing they intend to start phase one of opening their facility and returning some of their employees to work.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Promote Glenn Cook to Vice President of Player Personnel

The Cleveland Browns have made a promotion within their front office, a familiar name that has been with the team a few years.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Joe Woods On Defensive Scheme: "We Better Knock The Run Out"

With the offseason largely accounted for, new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was asked what he wanted to do with his scheme in a conference call on Thursday.

Pete Smith