Cleveland Browns Select Alex Wright, DE from UAB with the 78th pick

The Cleveland Browns made their second pick in the third round, this time selecting Alex Wright, a defensive end from University of Alabama-Birmingham. Wright is a developmental edge with intriguing measurables and size.

At 6'5" 271 lbs, Wright is still growing into that massive, long-limbed frame. Long arms, measuring 34" at the NFL Scouting Combine, could enable him to help seal the edge. He's not likely to be asked to make major contributions early, but the focus is on his upside in the long run.

In UAB's defense, he often played as a stand up edge rusher. He was listed at 6'7" and he often looked it because he towered over everyone else, which is an indication of his length, but also the work that needs to be done to improve his flexibility.

Wright, like Emerson before him, is still just 21 years old. It may not always have been pretty for the Blazers, but Wright was able to put together a highly productive season, leading the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

Wright has shown some intriguing quickness on the field and functional hip flexibility on the edge, but he's got a long way to go.

Seemingly a player that is going to be put in the pipeline with the hope of eventually being able to replace Jadeveon Clowney or at least be a productive part of a rotation, the Browns still clearly have a need for a starting defensive end for the 2022 season.

This could ed up being the best indication the Browns are confident they will be getting Clowney to re-sign eventually.