Cleveland Browns Select Dawson Deaton, C Texas Tech with 246th Pick

With the 246th pick, the Cleveland Browns wrapped up their draft by selecting Dawson Deaton, center from Texas Tech

Dawson has played all over the offensive line, but profiles as an NFL center. He tested  well athletically, running a 5.12 40-yard dash, which might be his least impressive mark. Deaton posted a 29" vertical and 9' broad jump. For his agility, he posted a 4.49 shuttle and a 7.52 3-cone.

Deaton doesn't get the most out of his body in terms of power. He has relied mostly on movement skills and angles, which fits in with the wide zone scheme the Browns have run.

He has started 33 games over the past three years. He's smart operating the pivot, which is something the Browns have sought out in their centers, going from J.C. Tretter to now Nick Harris.

From leverage to his body composition, there are ways for Deaton to improve technically. He's coming to a team with several options at center already on the team. Harris is the favorite to be the starter, but the Browns signed Ethan Pocic as a backup. They also have players like Blake Hance and Hjalte Froholdt who have gotten looks at the center position.

