Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Select Michael Woods II, WR Oklahoma 202nd Overall

With the 202nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected WR Mike Woods out of Oklahoma.

The Cleveland browns have added their second wide receiver of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Michael Woods, a wide receiver out of the University of Oklahoma. They used the 202nd overall pick in the sixth round to get him.

Woods has pretty good size at 6' 1/8" 202 pounds and put together a interesting athletic profile. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash and had a broad jump of 125". He had a 7.07 3-cone as well.

Woods started his collegiate career at Arkansas before transferring to Oklahoma. He was the second leading receiver at both programs over the last three seasons. He was the guy who played behind Treylon Burks with the Razorbacks and then was behind sophomore Marvin Mims with the Sooners.

His most productive year was probably the 2020 season, catching 32 passes for 619  yards and five touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Woods will be competing for a spot at the bottom of an evolving wide receiver room, joining Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and David Bell. Bell was drafted three rounds earlier than Woods, 99th overall. 

Woods profiles to play on the boundary, has some long speed and a decent catch radius for the position. For his collegiate career, Woods has played 43 games. He never quite popped in college, but the Browns evidently believe he has some potential in the NFL.

Woods joins defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was selected in the fourth round, as the Browns have added a pair of Sooners to their roster on day three.

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) and the Bearcats take the field in the first quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference Championship Syndication The Enquirer
News

Cleveland Browns Select Jerome Ford, RB Cincinnati with 156th Pick

By Pete Smith2 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to trade CB Troy Hill Back to Rams

By Pete Smith2 hours ago
8832A070-7E06-4ECB-B0F8-04D296C049CF
News

Perrion Winfrey excited to play with Myles Garrett: ‘I'm coming into kill right away with my boy‘

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers place kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal with place kicker Avery Atkins (32) holding the ball during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Select Cade York, K LSU with 124th Pick

By Pete Smith3 hours ago
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Trade 118th Pick to Minnesota Vikings

By Pete Smith3 hours ago
Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey (8) is one of the Sooners' top defensive linemen this season. Winfrey
News

Cleveland Browns Select Perrion Winfrey, DT Oklahoma with 108th Pick

By Pete Smith4 hours ago
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Add 3 Players Day 2 of the NFL Draft: What Have We Learned?

By Pete Smith7 hours ago
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Select David Bell, WR Purdue with the 99th Overall Pick

By Pete Smith17 hours ago