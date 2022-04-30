Cleveland Browns Select Michael Woods II, WR Oklahoma 202nd Overall

With the 202nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected WR Mike Woods out of Oklahoma.

The Cleveland browns have added their second wide receiver of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Michael Woods, a wide receiver out of the University of Oklahoma. They used the 202nd overall pick in the sixth round to get him.

Woods has pretty good size at 6' 1/8" 202 pounds and put together a interesting athletic profile. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash and had a broad jump of 125". He had a 7.07 3-cone as well.

Woods started his collegiate career at Arkansas before transferring to Oklahoma. He was the second leading receiver at both programs over the last three seasons. He was the guy who played behind Treylon Burks with the Razorbacks and then was behind sophomore Marvin Mims with the Sooners.

His most productive year was probably the 2020 season, catching 32 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns.

Woods will be competing for a spot at the bottom of an evolving wide receiver room, joining Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and David Bell. Bell was drafted three rounds earlier than Woods, 99th overall.

Woods profiles to play on the boundary, has some long speed and a decent catch radius for the position. For his collegiate career, Woods has played 43 games. He never quite popped in college, but the Browns evidently believe he has some potential in the NFL.

Woods joins defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was selected in the fourth round, as the Browns have added a pair of Sooners to their roster on day three.