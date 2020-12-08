Browns Place Taywan Taylor on IR, Place Wyatt Teller On Reserve/COVID-19 List Among Other Moves

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made a handful of roster moves with the most disappointing being that wide receiver Taywan Taylor being placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. No details on what he suffered in practice last week, but he was ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens and is now out at least three games, potentially the rest of the year.

The Browns claimed wide receiver Marvin Hall off of waivers Monday from the Detroit Lions, so this move does not come as a surprise.

The Browns also placed right guard Wyatt Teller on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in what has been deemed a close contact. He could still be able to play against the Ravens on Monday.

Defensive end Porter Gustin has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which brings the Browns back to full strength at defensive ends. Over the past two weeks, the Browns have seen three different ends on the Reserve/COVID-19 and had a shortened rotation and utilized Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad.

The Browns activated wide receiver Ryan Switzer from the practice squad injured reserve list and waived defensive end Jamal Davis II, who was only just signed at the end of last week.

Switzer is a wide receiver, but he's more known for his ability as a returner. The Browns had added him as a potential option to return kicks, but he suffered an injury almost immediately and has been out since then.

The Browns have gotten production from D'Ernest Johnson on kick returns, but punt return continues to elude them. Donovan Peoples-Jones is improving, but still makes some questionable decisions back there. Switzer might be more trustable at this stage of the game.