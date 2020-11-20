Browns Won't Have Myles Garrett Against Eagles - What Plan B?

The Cleveland Browns found out Friday morning they will not have the best player on their defense in Myles Garrett against the Philadelphia Eagles, so they will employ Plan B.

The Browns have been practicing without Garrett since Wednesday, so they've been forced to at least consider the possibility they wouldn't have him. The extent is unclear as head coach Kevin Stefanski was expecting to have him back Friday. Stefanski has been someone who has been good about preparing for various situations so the defense was likely been planning for the possibility he wouldn't play even if that result came as a surprise.

The Browns only have four defensive ends left on the active roster. Adrian Clayborn will have to play a significant amount of snaps and he operates exclusively on the right side due to a birth defect. Olivier Vernon will have to play almost exclusively on the left side as a result.

Porter Gustin has been operating as a primary backup on the left side, so that may not change much. He may have to play on the right more in this game, but he's still a depth rusher and energy player, so that part of his role won't change.

Joe Jackson has been an intriguing player since the Browns claimed him off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys when rosters were cut down before the season, but he hasn't really done much to this point. He's only played 71 defensive snaps thus far due to injuries to other players and much of the season, he's been inactive.

The Browns will likely promote Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad. Malveaux has appeared in 13 games between 2017 and 2018, recording a sack and a pass deflection. The Browns can operate with four, but Garrett was playing upwards of 90 percent of snaps in games, so it seems far more likely they'll want a fifth player so these less talented options don't get gassed.

The one advantage that Jackson and Malveaux provide is size and length. Fitting the profile of the types of defensive ends the Browns prefer, it could be valuable to have a pair of 6'5" defensive ends that weigh around 260 to 265 pounds in a game with wind and rain.

That could prove useful to stop the Eagles running game, which will likely include quarterback Carson Wentz, who is 6'5" and almost 240 pounds. He's not afraid to run the ball himself, whether it's designed or after dropping back to pass and the Browns can't afford to let him create too many plays with his legs to extend drives.

The obvious concern for the Browns is their pass rush. Myles Garrett has largely been responsible for just about all of it. It's slightly encouraging that the Browns defensive line looked healthier last Sunday and was able to generate more pressure than they have been much of the season.

The specific challenge for the Browns is Jason Peters and Lane Johnson are effective pass protectors at the tackle spots, so it will be a challenge for the defensive end spot to make an impact rushing the passer, especially if it's Gustin, Jackson and Malveaux.

The Browns will likely have to blitz more often in this game without Garrett in an attempt to generate pressure and attempt to fluster Wentz in the pocket. Blitzing Wentz is already a viable strategy as he's been more inclined to drop his eyes this season, missing open targets down the field.

It's preferable for the Browns to blitz on their own terms, as a changeup to create additional pressure as opposed to requiring it to make an impact. This becomes an opportunity for Olivier Vernon to showcase his value to the team and for Clayborn to fully regain the form he showed at the beginning of the season before he got injured.

The one player that gets a favorable matchup and must find a way to take advantage is Sheldon Richardson. The interior of the Eagles line is weaker and Wentz does not do well with inside pressure. It's an opportunity for Larry Ogunjobi to make a statement as well. He's coming off a pretty solid outing against the Houston Texans.

Myles Garrett is the best player on the team, but the Browns are at home against a team that has struggled much of this season. It would be huge for the Browns to be able secure the win against the Eagles without him. They need the rest of the group to step up in his absence.