Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Browns Player Tests Positive, Facility Closed, Flight To New Jersey Delayed

The Cleveland Browns announced they have had a player test positive for COVID-19, which has caused them to delay their flight to New Jersey to play the New York Jets as well as close their facility while they conduct contact tracing.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have released the following statement in regards to a positive COVID-19 test from a player.

“Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Until the Browns finish with their contact tracing to find the extent of the issue, they won't take their flight to play the New York Jets. 

The positive test has also delayed the Browns from being able to activate left tackle Jedrick Wills and wide receiver Ryan Switzer, who were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, deemed close contacts earlier in the week.

As they haven't been with the team, it would seem pretty safe that neither one of them tested positive for for COVID-19.

Per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the flight was scheduled to leave at 2:45pm. It's not likely to be too much longer than that to determine the results of contact tracing, since the player presumably tested positive in the morning.

In the past, it's usually around 4pm when they are confident enough to release their findings regarding contact tracing, placing players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The challenge for the Browns is that when a player tests positive on Saturday, the day before the game, practices for the week and the game plan are done and it can be difficult to change at this point, depending on the player that comes back positive.

The offensive line stands out as a particularly vulnerable spot as they've been dealing with being shorthanded already. Whoever tests positive will be out against the Jets as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers next week. Hopefully, that player can be ready and able to contribute in the playoffs.

Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Player Tests Positive, Facility Closed, Flight To New Jersey Delayed

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Wyatt Teller Ruled Out, Malcolm Smith Questionable, But Number Of Players Returned to Full Go

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday
News

Sheldon Richardson Returns to Practice, Ronnie Harrison Unlikely To Play Against Jets

Browns_Playing_the_Steelers_With_Divisio-5fe4b394cb5525537ae9da58_Dec_24_2020_16_24_04
Featured Content

Browns Playing the Steelers With Division On The Line Would Be Fitting

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) works on his footwork during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Place Jedrick Wills, Ryan Switzer On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Browns Helmet
News

7 Players Limited For Browns In Wednesday's Practice

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign Michael Dunn, Designate Ronnie Harrison to Return From IR

Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) is pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jets Place Quinnen Williams on IR, Won't Face Browns

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Wyatt Teller, Sheldon Richardson, Malcolm Smith Won't Practice Wednesday, Andrew Sendejo Cleared to Return