Cleveland Browns Will Play All Three Preseason Games On National TV

The Cleveland Browns will play all three of their preseason games on national TV, giving fans the opportunity to see them around the country and more.
There was a point in time where it was not easy to watch the Cleveland Browns until the actual season started. They weren’t a big enough attraction to call for television exposure during the season because they were simply not good.Fast forward some years and times have changed as the Browns will play all three of their preseason games on national television and are a good football team. Oh, how the times have changed one might say.

Cleveland opens things up in Jacksonville as they will play the Jaguars August 14th on NFL Network. The debut of Trevor Lawrence will be a big deal and likely has everything to do with this game being nationally televised. The NFL Network will be broadcast the second tune up game against the New York Giants. Cleveland will play that one at home on August 22nd, the first chance for fans to pack First Energy Stadium in quite some time.

The final dress rehearsal will have the Browns traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on August 29th. This game will be on NBC in front of the National audience. That third game will be interesting to see who plays and how much they play. Things are a little different this year with just three preseason games, as the league added a 17th regular season contest.

There will be no shortage of opportunity to see Cleveland play before the real thing starts. This goes as just another sign that the NFL and television folks believe that Cleveland is for real and will bring in the viewers. Excitement is growing as there is less than a month until preseason game one and 10 days until training camp.

