Browns Promote Ben Bloom to Defensive Run Game Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns haver announced they are promoting Ben Bloom, a senior defensive assistant for the 2020 season, to the run game coordinator for the defense. Bloom, in his second stint with the Browns, had been helping in that role, but now gets the title to accompany it.

The Browns aren't expected to do much in terms of changing their coaching staff this offseason or at least that is what head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated as his hope. Bloom, who initially worked with the Browns in 2009 and 2010, came back after a number of years with the Dallas Cowboys. Much of his work has centered around the defensive line, though he does have some experience working with linebackers as well.

He held the title of linebackers coach from 2018 to 2019.

No one had the title of run game coordinator on defense for the 2020 season, so he's not taking a job from someone else and no departures have been announced. He's simply taking on a role that was previously open.

Joe Woods, the team's defensive coordinator said that Bloom was largely already operating in this role this season.

Bloom gets a deserved promotion, but it doesn't really change anything the Browns were doing in terms of their coaching staff or the roles they were performing.

