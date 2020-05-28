Cleveland Browns Promote Glenn Cook to Vice President of Player Personnel

The Cleveland Browns have promoted Glenn Cook a nice promotion within the team. Cook will be moving from Assistant Director of Pro Scouting to the title of Vice President of Player Personnel.

Cook joined the Browns in 2016 after a four year stint with the Green Bay Packers. Hired by former Cleveland Browns GM, Sashi Brown, at a time where the Browns were revamping their scouting department and was adding new faces. Cook has been with the team since that move. New GM Andrew Berry has to like the ability of Glen Cook within his job, as he’s given him a nice promotion.

In his new position, Cook will be near the top of the line in terms of player scouting. Gathering information from all of the teams scouts and scouting tools and neatly putting it all together for the head GM. This will help with the NFL Draft, un-drafted free agents and more. With this move coming shortly after the NFL Draft, Berry and company have to be ecstatic with the work that Cook put in with his former position.

Cook played four years of football himself at Miami (FL) from 2004-2008, where he started 17 games. Never seen a pro career come, but did play some minor league baseball for a short stint.

Cleveland loves to pull scouts and such from the Green Bay Packers front office. It’s often worked, as Cook is seeing a promotion within his first five years. Andrew Berry is continuing to see some fluidity in how he wants the Cleveland Browns front office and scouting department to look like.