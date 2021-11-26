Browns Activating Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin, Two Questionable for Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns are activating running back Kareem Hunt and offensive tackle Jack Conklin, putting them back on the roster and making them eligible to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cleveland Browns are activating both offensive tackle Jack Conklin and running back Kareem Hunt to the active roster, so they are cleared to play against the Baltimore Ravens, which provides a major boost to an offense that has been racked by injuries.

Only rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is ruled out for this week as he continues to deal with a concussion while corner Troy Hill and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are listed as questionable.

Hill is recovering from the neck sprain he suffered against the New England Patriots while DPJ continues to deal with a groin injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanki said Jones good in practice on Friday, so the hope is he will able to play.

Conklin said he plans to play against the Ravens, three weeks removed from a dislocated elbow. Hunt suffered a calf strain against the Arizona Cardinals.

In terms of players able to participate in the game, the Browns are as healthy as they have been all season. How some, like quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is playing through injury is still to be determined. DE Jadeveon Clowney, WR Jarvis Landry and DT Malik Jackson are some of the other players dealing with nagging injuries.

The Browns have their bye week after the Ravens game, so they hope to be able to muster up a major effort that enables them to get a victory, get to 7-5 heading into the bye week, which would put them in better position to make the postseason, potentially competing for the AFC North title.

READ MORE: Exploring Kevin Stefanski's Mindset Starting Baker Mayfield Against Lions, Ravens