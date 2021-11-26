Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Activating Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin, Two Questionable for Ravens Game

    The Cleveland Browns are activating running back Kareem Hunt and offensive tackle Jack Conklin, putting them back on the roster and making them eligible to play against the Baltimore Ravens.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns are activating both offensive tackle Jack Conklin and running back Kareem Hunt to the active roster, so they are cleared to play against the Baltimore Ravens, which provides a major boost to an offense that has been racked by injuries. 

    Only rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is ruled out for this week as he continues to deal with a concussion while corner Troy Hill and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are listed as questionable.

    Hill is recovering from the neck sprain he suffered against the New England Patriots while DPJ continues to deal with a groin injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanki said Jones good in practice on Friday, so the hope is he will able to play.

    Read More

    Conklin said he plans to play against the Ravens, three weeks removed from a dislocated elbow. Hunt suffered a calf strain against the Arizona Cardinals.

    In terms of players able to participate in the game, the Browns are as healthy as they have been all season. How some, like quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is playing through injury is still to be determined. DE Jadeveon Clowney, WR Jarvis Landry and DT Malik Jackson are some of the other players dealing with nagging injuries.

    The Browns have their bye week after the Ravens game, so they hope to be able to muster up a major effort that enables them to get a victory, get to 7-5 heading into the bye week, which would put them in better position to make the postseason, potentially competing for the AFC North title.

    READ MORE: Exploring Kevin Stefanski's Mindset Starting Baker Mayfield Against Lions, Ravens

    Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Activating Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin, Two Questionable for Ravens Game

    just now
    EF6D426E-C686-429A-8ED1-2D8414E8A43B
    Featured Content

    Cleveland Browns Things To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Nov 25, 2021
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal] Browns 2
    News

    Troy Hill Among Players Back at Browns Practice Wednesday

    Nov 24, 2021
    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Designate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin to Return Ahead of Wednesday Practice

    Nov 24, 2021
    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Stefanski1031
    Featured Content

    Exploring Kevin Stefanski's Mindset Starting Baker Mayfield Against Lions, Ravens

    Nov 24, 2021
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns Win Against Lions Counts

    Nov 23, 2021
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) and the Browns defense celebrate after Smith intercepted a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Malcolm Smith on Fans in Stands: A Little Critical at Times, But Support and Love is There

    Nov 23, 2021
    No Mas - Nick Chubb Exemplifies Team Mantra In Cleveland Browns Win Over Houston Texans
    News

    Cleveland Browns Doing Their Part to Start The Holiday Season

    Nov 23, 2021