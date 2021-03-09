Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Release DE Adrian Clayborn

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn, which will save them $3 million on the salary cap.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced a surprise move, releasing defensive end Adrian Clayborn. Clayborn was scheduled to make $3.5 million this season, which generates $3 million in salary cap savings, but exacerbates a sizable hole on the Browns roster.

Clayborn was signed last year as a rotational pass rusher. He was effectively early before suffering a hip injury that lingered until the bye week. Clayborn appeared in 15 games and generated 3.5 sacks for the Browns.

The advantage with Clayborn is he could play both right end and rush from across the right guard, so when the Browns had their pass rushers healthy, they could four on the field in obvious passing situations.

Unfortunately, due to a birth defect, one of Clayborn's arms was shorter than the other so he was always far more effective from the right side than the left, so he could basically only help from that side.

The Browns are already down Olivier Vernon, who is a free agent and suffered a torn Achilles' at the end of the year. So with both Vernon and Clayborn out of the picture, at least for now, the Browns have limited options on their roster currently. It goes from Myles Garrett to Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson. Cameron Malveaux was on the practice squad and is on a futures contract and they will also have Curtis Weaver, who was placed on injured reserve immediately after being claimed by the Miami Dolphins.

The Browns will have numerous opportunities to replace Clayborn. It's not impossible they could bring him back later, but for the time being, a significant hole on the Browns roster has only gotten bigger.

READ MORE: 4 Free Agent Pass Rushers for Browns to Consider

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

What Are The Pros and Cons of a Base Dime Defense for the Browns? Jim Mora Jr. Gives His Take

defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release DE Adrian Clayborn

Can the run game find success without Nick Chubb?
News

Nick Chubb Responds to Claims He Took Money in College

Aug 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, United States; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Blake Hance (72) hits a pad held by center Tyler Shatley (69) during training camp drills at the Dream Finders Homes training facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Reportedly Agree to Re-Sign Blake Hance

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) before start of game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Seahawks Release Carlos Dunlap; Should Browns Be Interested?

7A3A0FE2-0493-4B0B-8BC2-129B600BD6D4
News

Report: Tom Brady Wants Odell Beckham Jr. To Join Buccaneers

Published Caption: Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass meant for the Dolphins Preston Williams in the first half of Sunday s season-opener. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Original Caption: Foxboro, RI, Sept 13, 2020 - Patriots Stephen Gilmore intercepts a pass meant for Miami's Preston Williams in the first half. Patriots season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette stadium Sunday afternoon. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Pats Defense Ruins The Fitzmagic Show
Featured Content

Browns May Need to be Creative Addressing Corner

Options for Cleveland Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future
News

High School Coach Claims Nick Chubb Was Paid in College