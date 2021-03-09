Browns Release DE Adrian Clayborn

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn, which will save them $3 million on the salary cap.

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced a surprise move, releasing defensive end Adrian Clayborn. Clayborn was scheduled to make $3.5 million this season, which generates $3 million in salary cap savings, but exacerbates a sizable hole on the Browns roster.

Clayborn was signed last year as a rotational pass rusher. He was effectively early before suffering a hip injury that lingered until the bye week. Clayborn appeared in 15 games and generated 3.5 sacks for the Browns.

The advantage with Clayborn is he could play both right end and rush from across the right guard, so when the Browns had their pass rushers healthy, they could four on the field in obvious passing situations.

Unfortunately, due to a birth defect, one of Clayborn's arms was shorter than the other so he was always far more effective from the right side than the left, so he could basically only help from that side.

The Browns are already down Olivier Vernon, who is a free agent and suffered a torn Achilles' at the end of the year. So with both Vernon and Clayborn out of the picture, at least for now, the Browns have limited options on their roster currently. It goes from Myles Garrett to Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson. Cameron Malveaux was on the practice squad and is on a futures contract and they will also have Curtis Weaver, who was placed on injured reserve immediately after being claimed by the Miami Dolphins.

The Browns will have numerous opportunities to replace Clayborn. It's not impossible they could bring him back later, but for the time being, a significant hole on the Browns roster has only gotten bigger.

