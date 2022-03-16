Skip to main content

Browns to Re-Sign LB Anthony Walker Jr.

As first reported by Kimberley A. Wilson of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal to re-sign linebacker Anthony Walker.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns are re-signing linebacker linebacker Anthony Walker. Adam Schefter, also from ESPN, followed up by saying it was worth $5 million. Walker played last season for the Browns on a one-year deal worth $3 million dollars.

Walker was signed to play middle linebacker for the Browns giving them some size in the middle that can help deal with the running game. Unfortunately, a dearth of talent at defensive tackle made that difficult and hamstrung his ability there.

Should the Browns upgrade the defensive tackle spot to help stop the run, Walker's impact should be felt more, allowing him to make more plays near the line of scrimmage.

The good news is that Walker overachieved relative to his career against the passing game. He's not a dynamic sideline too sideline defender, but being able to avoid acting as a liability is positive.

As the Browns are moving on without players like wide receiver Jarvis Landry, center J.C. Tretter and tight end Austin Hooper, they need positive locker room influences and that is one of the areas where Walker has been touted.

The Browns have Jacob Phillips entering his third season and would like to have him play a larger role, but injuries have prevented from being able to contribute. Walker insures them in terms of their depth, but also gives them options for how the Browns want to defend opposing offenses.

Along with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who could on his way to becoming a star, the Browns maintain a young, reasonably cost effective linebacker group that can potentially grow with their defense.

