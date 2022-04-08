Skip to main content

Browns Re-Signing Safety Ronnie Harrison to One-Year Deal

According to safety Ronnie Harrison's agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal that will keep Harrison with the team for the 2022 season.

The Cleveland Browns and safety Ronnie Harrison have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, keeping the defensive back with the team for another season according to his agents.

After a strong finish to the 2020 season despite being acquired at the start of the season and some injuries, Harrison struggled in 2021. Blown coverages and personal foul penalties were an all too common occurrence for Harrison.

Going into free agency, it seemed as though Harrison might end up elsewhere. M.J. Stewart stepped in and played better than Harrison to end the season, especially in coverage. However, Stewart signed with the Houston Texans and most other veteran safeties found deals with other teams, leaving Harrison without a home.

Harrison is familiar with the Browns defensive scheme and the Browns have found ways to maximize Harrison during his two years under defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Harrison may not love the deal he's signing, but it gives him an opportunity to rebuild his value and then get better offers after the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harrison thrived being utilized as an overhang defender that played near the line of scrimmage. His best games were against the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions where he operated almost as a linebacker, playing downhill. Harrison is also a decent coverage option when manned up against tight ends.

That is likely where the Browns will utilize him in 2022. If he gets back to the form he showed in 2020, his role may expand. However, he's not likely to see too much time as a deep safety unless injury dictates it. The Browns should be pretty happy with John Johnson III and Grant Delpit in those spots.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

Deshaun Watson May Avoid 2022 Suspension

By Pete Smith6 hours ago
Andrew Berry Showcases Potential as Free Agency Begins Video
Featured Content

Browns Free Agency Slog Could Continue Another Two Months

By Pete Smith8 hours ago
Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Browns defensive coordinator joins Brian Flores in suit against NFL

By Brandon LittleApr 7, 2022
Cleveland Browns NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
News

Brother of Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Found Dead, Being Investigated as a Homicide

By Brandon LittleApr 6, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

Cleveland Browns announce jersey numbers for new additions

By Brandon LittleApr 6, 2022
Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) looks toward the uprights before his point after try during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns announce re-signing of kicker Chase McLaughlin

By Brandon LittleApr 5, 2022
C8E494FE-B6A8-44F1-ABF7-27552DA348F4
News

Tracker: NFL Draft Prospects Visiting Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little4 hours ago
757360F1-2F01-4C42-888D-1305EF09E450
News

Browns signing former Green Bay Packers punter

By Brandon LittleApr 4, 2022