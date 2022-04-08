Browns Re-Signing Safety Ronnie Harrison to One-Year Deal

According to safety Ronnie Harrison's agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal that will keep Harrison with the team for the 2022 season.

After a strong finish to the 2020 season despite being acquired at the start of the season and some injuries, Harrison struggled in 2021. Blown coverages and personal foul penalties were an all too common occurrence for Harrison.

Going into free agency, it seemed as though Harrison might end up elsewhere. M.J. Stewart stepped in and played better than Harrison to end the season, especially in coverage. However, Stewart signed with the Houston Texans and most other veteran safeties found deals with other teams, leaving Harrison without a home.

Harrison is familiar with the Browns defensive scheme and the Browns have found ways to maximize Harrison during his two years under defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Harrison may not love the deal he's signing, but it gives him an opportunity to rebuild his value and then get better offers after the season.

Harrison thrived being utilized as an overhang defender that played near the line of scrimmage. His best games were against the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions where he operated almost as a linebacker, playing downhill. Harrison is also a decent coverage option when manned up against tight ends.

That is likely where the Browns will utilize him in 2022. If he gets back to the form he showed in 2020, his role may expand. However, he's not likely to see too much time as a deep safety unless injury dictates it. The Browns should be pretty happy with John Johnson III and Grant Delpit in those spots.