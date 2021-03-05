Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Salary Cap Picture Becoming Clearer

Although the salary cap hasn't become official yet, the picture for NFL teams is becoming clearer as their adjusted salary cap figures have become official. It provides additional clarity on where the Cleveland Browns will be operating from later this month.
Author:
Publish date:

Despite the fact the NFL salary cap could lose as much as $30 million relative to what was expected due to the pandemic, the Cleveland Browns were still in a pretty good position to operate and Field Yates of ESPN provided the most up to date look at where teams are in terms of adjusted salary cap.

The lowest the salary cap can be in 2021 is $180 million. Even in that framework, the Browns, because of their ability to continue rolling over cap space, would be operating with an adjusted salary cap of $209,409,691, the most in the NFL. If the cap is $185 million or goes as high as $188 million, that would only give them additional breathing room.

As it currently stands, the Browns have $189,626,600 in salary committed towards that $209,409,691, which would leave them with $19,783,091. Again, this is if the salary cap is at the absolute lowest possible. With the legal tampering period set to start the 15th, the official number will be out sooner than later.

The Browns have room to operate, but they are going to need to create money if they want to be aggressive in adding talent to this team, be it through free agency or trades. They have a number of ways they create cap space, including restructuring players or deferring money down the road.

Basically, the Browns are only as cash strapped as they want to be as they pursue a Super Bowl. In his press conference, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team would be aggressive, but that it may not be necessarily in the way fans might expect.

With so many teams needing to reduce their cap burden, the Browns could be in position to benefit. Perhaps rather than getting into bidding wars for top free agents, the Browns might opt to buy lower on players teams need to move to be in line with the lowered salary cap.

READ MORE: Marshon Lattimore Could Be Great Option For Browns Secondary, But Hurdles are Sizable

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Salary Cap Picture Becoming Clearer

Aug 29, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens helmet during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ravens Proposed 'Spot Choose' Overtime Rule Is Pretty Great

May 15, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Greedy Williams Cleared From Shoulder Injury

The_Browns_shouldnt_trade_David_Njoku-603fdcb3f5f9a21ba44b4a8e_Mar_03_2021_19_37_05
Featured Content

Misconceptions Regarding Browns Tight Ends

3 Free Safeties That Could Make Impact F
Featured Content

3 Free Agent Safeties That Would Upgrade Browns Secondary

Jan 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media during a press conference at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Stefanski in First Presser for 2021 Season: “We Have to Evolve”

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

4 Free Agent Pass Rushers for Browns to Consider

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Myles Garrett Shows Off Ridiculous Explosion