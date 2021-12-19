Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Sign T Alex Taylor to Active Roster, S Adrian Colbert to Practice Squad

    The Cleveland Browns have announced they are signing tackle Alex Taylor to their active roster from the practice squad and are signing safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns have the interior of their offensive in tact with the return of guard Wyatt Teller from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but their offensive tackle position is quite fragile, so the Browns are signing tackle Alex Taylor to their active roster from their practice squad. They have also signed Adrian Colbert to the practice squad to reinforce a limited safety position.

    With tackles James Hudson III and Jedrick Wills on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Taylor would need to start, likely at left tackle with Blake Hance at right tackle. If somehow Wills were to return, Taylor would be the swing tackle.

    Elijah Nkansah, signed to the practice squad at the end of last week is the only other tackle they have.

    Read More

    Taylor has spent plenty of time with the Browns since coming out of South Carolina State as an undrafted free agent. Standing 6'8", the former basketball player has worked hard to transform his body and learn the position, often under the guidance of Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

    Colbert is a 28-year old veteran safety that has appeared in 37 games over the past five seasons. The past two seasons, has played a combined ten games for the teams that call New Jersey home.

    John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison and Grant Delpit are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list currently. M.J. Stewart, Javonte Moffatt and rookie Richard LeCounte III could all end up playing against the Las Vegas Raiders. Colbert provides some depth if one of them were to go down with injury.

    READ MORE: Browns Won't Sign QB Jake Dolegala, G Wyatt Teller Returning from Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Does Offensive Tackle Alex Taylor Have a Pathway to Make the Cleveland Browns Final Roster?
    News

    Browns Sign T Alex Taylor to Active Roster, S Adrian Colbert to Practice Squad

    just now
    Aug 21, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jake Dolegala (9) drops back to pass against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Won't Sign QB Jake Dolegala, G Wyatt Teller Returning from Reserve/COVID-19 List

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) loses the ball from a hit by Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns EDGE Takkarist McKinley Comes Off COVID List as OT James Hudson Goes On

    22 hours ago
    95357B4E-EE1A-4AF2-8277-D6D31874FCFA
    News

    Browns Sign Willie Harvey Jr., Make Other Roster Moves

    Dec 18, 2021
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field following an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 6
    Featured Content

    Moving Games Doesn't Fix Problems Created by NFL

    Dec 17, 2021
    7B66BC16-E71C-4CDF-A662-245353D9B766
    News

    Anthony Walker Returns From COVID-19 List, Browns Place Others on List

    Dec 17, 2021
    57B6D6B0-EDB1-4360-BC0D-ED587A0F1231
    News

    Browns Expected to Have Some Players Back From COVID-19 List Against Raiders

    Dec 17, 2021
    Browns Helmet
    News

    Browns to Play Raiders Monday

    Dec 17, 2021