Browns Sign T Alex Taylor to Active Roster, S Adrian Colbert to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have announced they are signing tackle Alex Taylor to their active roster from the practice squad and are signing safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.

The Cleveland Browns have the interior of their offensive in tact with the return of guard Wyatt Teller from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but their offensive tackle position is quite fragile, so the Browns are signing tackle Alex Taylor to their active roster from their practice squad. They have also signed Adrian Colbert to the practice squad to reinforce a limited safety position.

With tackles James Hudson III and Jedrick Wills on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Taylor would need to start, likely at left tackle with Blake Hance at right tackle. If somehow Wills were to return, Taylor would be the swing tackle.

Elijah Nkansah, signed to the practice squad at the end of last week is the only other tackle they have.

Taylor has spent plenty of time with the Browns since coming out of South Carolina State as an undrafted free agent. Standing 6'8", the former basketball player has worked hard to transform his body and learn the position, often under the guidance of Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Colbert is a 28-year old veteran safety that has appeared in 37 games over the past five seasons. The past two seasons, has played a combined ten games for the teams that call New Jersey home.

John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison and Grant Delpit are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list currently. M.J. Stewart, Javonte Moffatt and rookie Richard LeCounte III could all end up playing against the Las Vegas Raiders. Colbert provides some depth if one of them were to go down with injury.

READ MORE: Browns Won't Sign QB Jake Dolegala, G Wyatt Teller Returning from Reserve/COVID-19 List