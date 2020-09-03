Browns Sign Undrafted Rookie OL Brady Aiello

As first reported by Jake Trotter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns are signing offensive tackle Brady Aiello. The roster currently stands at 75, so Aiello would make 76. They have to get the roster down to 53 by Saturday at 4pm.

Aiello was an explosive athlete coming out of the University of Oregon. At 6'6" 307, he ran a 5.17 40, had a 109" broad jump and 27" vertical. His agility wasn't nearly as good.

A rookie, Aiello initially spent time with the Minnesota Vikings as one of six rookie offensive linemen they brought in, which included second round pick Ezra Cleveland from Boise State.

The Vikings run a similar offensive system as the Browns, so they target the same type of linemen. This might be a quick look at Aiello before they need to cut down their roster and perhaps are making a pitch to him to join their practice squad in the event he clears waivers.

Will Ragatz of Inside The Vikings went into a little more detail about Aiello's background at Oregon and what the Vikings saw in him.

The Browns should largely have their offensive line situation sorted out, but if they love someone based on their draft evaluation, they could make a surprise move and keep someone even if they've barely seen him. It just seems unlikely at this point.

The Browns announced earlier in the day that they were waiving safety J.T. Hassell, wide receiver J'Mon Moore, defensive tackle Ricky Walker and corner Donnie Lewis.