Browns Sign C Jon Toth, Place Newly Signed DE Curtis Weaver On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns signed another center in Jon Toth while they placed Curtis Weaver, a pass rusher and fifth round pick of the Dolphins on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The Miami Dolphins probably aren't thrilled with the Browns as they were likely hoping Weaver would clear waivers so they could put him on their injured reserve list. Weaver's chances of making the Browns active roster were next to nothing, but they get a 21-year prospect with a ton of production who can hopefully recover from an injury and then change his body over the next year.

Weaver played at Boise State. His body never looked the part of a great football player, but he found a way to produce at a high level, setting the career record for sacks in the Mountain West Conference with 34. Weaver is slow and lacks explosion, but he is flexible and agile.

Watching Weaver's collegiate career, it's not always clear how his game was able to translate into the production he had. Some of it was due to the fact he played some terrible offensive tackles and he could run around them. It's really difficult to imagine that happening in the NFL in the shape he came into the league.

Weaver does have pretty good hands and can work the inside as well. There is talent there. He's super young. If he can spend the next year changing his body and getting more explosive, he could be an interesting prospect in 2021. If not, the Browns gave up nothing to try.

Jon Toth, meanwhile has spent much of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles operating as a pawn, added and then cut from their practice squad. At the end of 2018, he was on the New York Jets practice squad.

Toth was drafted into the XFL and played for the D.C. Defenders in 2019. The biggest issue since entering the league after playing at the University of Kentucky has been a lack of power. In the past three years, he's worked to address this issue and might be ready to compete.

With J.C. Tretter's status still up in the air to start the season, the Browns have been bringing in various centers to evaluate in case they need one. Casey Dunn was waived with an injury designation earlier in the week. Toth is 26 years old.