Browns Sign G Jovahn Fair, Waive CB Jameson Houston

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of undrafted rookie guard Jovahn Fair. Continuing to try to address the offensive guard position, Fair is the second guard signing in the past two days as the Browns signed Michael Dunn on Sunday. The team made the corresponding move of waiving corner Jameson Houston, an undrafted rookie from Baylor.

Fair is a rookie who played collegiately for Temple. He's listed 6'2 1/8" 310. Fair is from Akron, OH, went to Firestone high school before going to Philadelphia to play for the Owls.

After redshirting his freshman season, Fair started all 14 games at left guard the following season. He missed some time due to injury as a redshirt sophomore, but otherwise was the team's left guard for the past four seasons.

Fair will likely come in and play left guard for the Browns as they evaluate Dunn at right guard. The team lost three guards to concerns over COVID-19, so they need bodies in order to rep when they put on the pads at the end of the week.

The Browns are likely to continue looking for guard help, but Fair and Dunn will have opportunities to impress in the mean time and earn spots while also simply providing bodies to fill out the team's depth chart.

Fair was signed initially by the Kansas City Chiefs, but was released when the NFL agreed to limit their roster size to 80 players. He will have the opportunity he didn't get with the Chiefs only a short drive from his home town.

